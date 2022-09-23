Brackets have been set for the varsity, junior varsity and junior high divisions of the 2022 Jackson County Volleyball Tournament, which is Thursday, Oct. 6 at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.

Second-seeded NSM and third-seeded Pisgah, the defending champion, play in a semifinal match at 1 p.m. while top-seeded Woodville plays fourth-seeded North Jackson at 2 p.m. in the other semifinal. The title match is at 6 p.m.

