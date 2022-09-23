Brackets have been set for the varsity, junior varsity and junior high divisions of the 2022 Jackson County Volleyball Tournament, which is Thursday, Oct. 6 at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
Second-seeded NSM and third-seeded Pisgah, the defending champion, play in a semifinal match at 1 p.m. while top-seeded Woodville plays fourth-seeded North Jackson at 2 p.m. in the other semifinal. The title match is at 6 p.m.
The junior varsity division has top-seeded NSM playing the winner of fourth-seeded Woodville and fifth-seeded Section (10 a.m.) in a semifinal match at noon. Second-seeded Pisgah plays third-seeded North Jackson in the other semifinal at 11 a.m. The junior varsity division championship match is at 5 p.m.
The junior high division features three teams. Top-seeded Pisgah receives a bye to the championship match at 4 p.m., where it will play either second-seeded NSM or third-seeded Section — the Bison and Lions play in a semifinal match at 3 p.m. — in the junior high finals at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.