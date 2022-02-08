The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team has earned the right to play for a fifth straight area tournament championship.
Top-seeded, No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Pisgah rolled past fourth-seeded North Sand Mountain 77-30 in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals Monday night at Pisgah High School.
It was the 25th time in Carey Ellison’s 26-year tenure as Pisgah’s head coach that the Eagles have advanced to the area tournament finals. The Eagles also earned a spot in the sub-regionals for the 14th straight season.
Pisgah plays second-seeded and No. 8 Ider in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game Thursday at 6 p.m. at PHS. The area champion hosts a sub-regional game on Feb. 14 while the area runner-up must travel.
Monday’s victory was also Pisgah’s 60th straight win on its home court, a streak that began during the 2016-17 season.
Pisgah (27-3) led NSM 18-8 after one quarter and 36-17 at halftime before outscoring the Bison 27-8 in the third quarter to extended its lead to 63-25.
Molly Heard scored a game-high 28 points and Kallie Tinker netted 16 for Pisgah, which also got seven from Lila Kate Wheeler, five each from Campbell Barron, Kinsey Dalton, Madeline Flammia and Paisley Patalas and four from Callie Goins.
The loss ended the season for NSM (7-18). Kolbie Bobo led the Bison with 10 points while Kam Patterson and Madison Renfro had five each, Ashley Shrader had four and Emily Middlebrooks and Kayden Reyes had three each.
Ider 64, Section 36 — At Pisgah, third-seeded Section’s season came to an end with a semifinal loss to second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Ider in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament Monday night.
Section (11-6) trailed just 11-6 after one quarter, but the Lions were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter as Ider surged in front 36-17 at halftime. Section trailed 45-28 after three quarters.
Seniors Madison Armstrong and Savannah White scored 13 and 11 points respectively for Section.
Leading scorers for Ider (20-10), coached by former Section varsity boys basketball head coach Jamie Pruett, were Kenzie Smith with 15, Allie Pruett with 14, MaKinley Traylor with 11 and Kinsley Carson with nine.
Class 4A Area 14
New Hope 79, North Jackson 34 — At New Hope, fourth-seeded North Jackson’s season came to a close with a loss to top-seeded and No. 5-ranked New Hope in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals Monday night.
North Jackson (5-19) trailed 24-9, 43-12 and 68-27 at the quarter breaks.
The loss snapped North Jackson’s five-year streak of advancing to area tournament finals and sub-regional round.
Bailey Abernathy scored eight points for the Chiefs while Peyton Hill and Tyra Smith had six each and Sarah Garner and Arielle Haynes had four each.
Kaylee Yarbrough scored 14 points, Kaylea Lebon netted 12 and Hope Hammond and Eevy Bellar scored 10 each for New Hope (22-5, which plays second-seeded Madison County — the Tigers defeated third-seeded DAR 38-27 in the other semifinal — in the area tournament finals tonight at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.