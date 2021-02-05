After numerous school changes, Cameron Mitchell found a home at North Jackson High School.
After two years with the Chiefs, he’s found another home a little farther north.
Mitchell has signed to play football next season at East Coast Prep School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He signed during a signing ceremony at North Jackson High School on Wednesday.
The move will allow him another year of football before his college football playing eligibility clock begins to tick.
“He’s young for his grade, he’s just 17. He should be a junior right now instead of a senior. I think a year of prep school is going to be great for him. It’s kind of like a redshirt without burning a redshirt,” said former North Jackson head coach Chandler Tygard, who was recently hired as the new head coach at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. “(Mitchell is) going to go on and play (college football). He’s got the size (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) and the (agility). He could’ve gone to junior college this year, but with his age, (going to prep school) works out perfect.”
Mitchell played both offensive and defensive line for North Jackson and was selected to the 2020 Class 4A All-Region 7 team. He’s projected to play offensive line for East Coast Prep. Mitchell played every position along the offensive line during his high school career.
“When I first met him, he was 6-2, 220 pounds and played tight end,” Tygard said. “He was talking about catching (passes), but we learned pretty quick he wasn’t done growing and knew he’d be an O-lineman.”
Mitchell said he’s been in contact with East Coast Prep coaches for some time. He’s excited about the opportunity to continue to play football.
“It took a lot of hard work on and off the field,” Mitchell said. “I thank my parents for always being behind me and supportive, my teammates and for my coaches pushing me to limits I didn’t know I had.”
Mitchell played at Madison Academy when Tygard was the school’s offensive coordinator. When Tygard took the head-coaching position at North Jackson, Mitchell moved soon after.
“Until he came here he’d basically been at a new school every year,” Tygard said. “We really hit it off with his family (while at Madison Academy) and when I took this job, his family told me they were going to move. They didn’t know anyone here, but they said they’d figure it out, ‘he’s going to play for you.’ I’m glad for him because he found a place where he could have that normal last two years of high school. He’s just preserved through everything, all the school changes, the coaching changes, the position changes.”
Mitchell said the students and faculty at North Jackson took him in when made the move.
“This is like a home for me,” Mitchell said. “It’s a great atmosphere. They made my last two years of high school great.”
