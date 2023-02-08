The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team gave its Josh McWilliams his first official win as the program’s head coach.
Scottsboro went on the road Saturday and posted a 4-0 season-opening win victory over Lincoln.
Lorenza Chezza scored two goals and Juan Tomas and Kilian Kirchherr had one goal each for Scottsboro. Kirchherr and Rene Miguel had one assist each.
GIRLS
Lincoln 5, Scottsboro 1 —At Lincoln, the Scottsboro fell to Class 1A-5A No. 5-ranked Lincoln 5-1 on Saturday in Doug Howes’ debut as Scottsboro head coach.
Leticia Tomas scored Scottsboro’s goal.
