The Scottsboro and Arab football teams are not one another’s primary rivals.
But you cannot tell it when the teams meet on the gridiron.
Another chapter will be written in the gridiron feud between the two programs Friday night when the Wildcats travel to Arab for a Class 6A Region 7 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Arab City Schools Sports Complex.
Scottsboro has won six straight meetings with the Knights and leads the all-time series 41-19-2.
The Wildcats have won the last two meetings in differing fashions, besting Arab in a 56-42 offensive shootout in 2019 before winning a 7-3 defensive struggle in 2020.
“That’s that makes high school football so fun, you just never know how it will go,” said first-year Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell.
Scottsboro enters the matchup on the heels of a 24-7 loss to reigning region champion Oxford. Bell and the Wildcats had a “what-if” feeling after the contest.
“(Offensively) I felt like we left 28 points on the field after watching the film we left at least that. We had 78 yards in negative plays. We’ve got to stop beating ourselves. It’s a simple offense, but executing it is not easy. I’m going to start sounding like a broken record, but it’s a matter of consistency.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats defense held Oxford to just 78 yards on 28 carries and Oxford offense was responsible for only 17 points.
“Defensively we played great, was really proud of how we played,” Bell said. “The defensive line played well. Our linebacker play was great and our (secondary) played well and that was after we had to shuffle some around because we lost Kaylem (Dupree to injury). We’ve got to continue that against a good offense this week.”
Arab (2-1, 1-0) opened the season with a 35-0 win over Albertville in Week 0 before falling 29-21 at Guntersville in Week 1. Arab then opened region play last Friday with a 20-7 win at Fort Payne, snapping a 13-game losing streak to the Wildcats in the process.
“Arab’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Bell said. “They’re a good solid football team.”
The Knights outgained Fort Payne 314-157 in total yards. Quarterback Ed Johnson was 16-of-20 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns for Arab, which had four different receivers make at least two catches. Drake Franklin led the Knights in rushing with 76 yards and a score on 11 carries while Johnson ran for 32 yards on 17 carries.
“The quarterback makes them go,” Bell said. “He’s a very good passer and what makes him dangerous is he’s a threat in the run game.”
