A listing of some of the top softball performers from the shortened 2020 season includes players from Jackson County.
AL.com released its “Huntsville Region Softball Terrific 20” with Pisgah junior pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Kennedy Barron and Scottsboro sophomore outfielder Lexie Bennett making the list. North Jackson sophomore outfielder Ja’Khia Hutchins, Scottsboro freshman pitcher/infielder Alyssa Smart and Pisgah sophomore outfielder Lila Kate Wheeler were selected to the Huntsville Region’s “Next 20.”
The list was selected from nominations sent in from coaches following the season, which ended in March because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Barron, who is committed to Duke, played in 11 games for Pisgah, batting .633 (19-for-30) with four home runs, three doubles, 17 RBIs and 10 runs scored while posting a .686 on-base percentage and a 1.819 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). She recorded 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Bennett batted .441 (15-for-34) in 15 games from the lead-off spot in the batting order for Scottsboro. She had one double, one triple, two RBIs, 14 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. She had a .537 on-base percentage and a 1.066 OPS.
Hutchins, the Chiefs’ leadoff hitter, batted .576 (19-for-33) over 11 games with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, nine RBIs and nine runs scored. She had an on-base percentage of .622 and a .970 slugging percentage.
Smart batted .400 (16-for-40) for Scottsboro in 15 games this past spring with two doubles, one triple, one home run, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored. She had an .415 on-base percentage and a .990 OPS. In the circle, Smart had 3.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
In 11 games for Pisgah, Wheeler batted .452 (14-for-31) with three doubles, five RBIs, five walks, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases. He on-base percentage was .528 and her OPS was 1.076.
