The coaches and athletes competing in Alabama High School Athletic Association winter sports will now their alignments and chief competition for the next two seasons.
The AHSAA released its 2020-21, 2021-22 alignments on Tuesday.
The organization released its new basketball and bowling areas as well as its list of teams competing in wrestling and indoor track and field.
The AHSAA is altering the classification divisions for high school wrestling to Class 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A in order to create balance based on number of schools participating,” the AHSAA said in a press release Tuesday.
The divisions had been 1A-5A, 6A and 7A. Scottsboro will wrestle in the new 5A-6A division the next two seasons.
“I don’t think it’s going to change much for us. All the usual suspects like Arab and Southside moved up too and you add in a few others like Oxford, Alexandria and Benjamin Russell,” said Scottsboro head wrestling coach Chris Staton. “I do think it’s good for the smaller schools and hopefully will get more of them to declare (to participate in the sport).”
For the duals portion of wrestling postseason, Scottsboro will wrestle in Class 5A-6A Region 8 with Alexandria, Arab, Fort Payne, Lincoln, Oxford and Southside. The Wildcats will also compete in the North Super Sectional in the traditional postseason format.
Also, Bowling is expanding from one division two, forming a 1A-5A division and a 6A-7A division. Scottsboro will compete in 6A-7A division. Class 6A-7A girls Area 8 will consist of Scottsboro, Bob Jones, Buckhorn, Columbia, Grissom, Hazel Green, Huntsville, Scottsboro and Sparkman. Class 6A Boys Area 8 includes all of those teams plus James Clemens and Lee.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro will be one of 43 schools competing in the Class 6A Indoor Track and Field State Championships the next two seasons. Pisgah is listed as one of 28 schools that will compete in the Class 1A-3A Indoor Track and Field State Championships.
The basketball areas was the most extensive information listed, as the AHSAA announced areas for teams in all seven classifications.
The AHSAA released which classification schools would be compete in along with its fall sports alignments back in November, but winter sports areas and sections were not set because the AHSAA had to wait until the end of each winter sport to determine which private schools would move up or down based on the organization’s Competitive Balance Rule.
Jackson County will have schools playing in Class 1A, 2A, 4A and 6A. Only two private schools, St. Luke’s of Mobile (Class 1A to 2A) and Madison Academy (5A to 6A) were affected by competitive balance.
Scottsboro and Pisgah were the lone Jackson County schools to change classifications during this reclassification period.
Scottsboro’s basketball team will compete against Arab, Buckhorn and Fort Payne in 6A Area 15 while Pisgah will join fellow county schools North Sand Mountain and Section and DeKalb County school Ider in 2A Area 15.
Meanwhile, Skyline and Woodville will compete against familiar foes in the new Class 1A Area 13. The area also includes Valley Head, Gaylesville and Cedar Bluff, which moves back down after a two-year stint in 2A. Those five teams played in an area against one another during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
In Class 4A, North Jackson will compete in a new-look 4A Area 14, which goes from a three-team to a four-team area. North Jackson and fellow area holdover DAR will be joined by Madison County and New Hope. Madison County is dropping down from 5A while New Hope is moving up from 3A.
The 2020-21, 2021-22 alignments for spring sports will be released at the conclusion of this year’s spring sports seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.