Scottsboro football coach Cris Bell talked about making Scottsboro a perennial playoff power when he took the job in the spring of 2021.
Now in Year 2, the Wildcats get the opportunity to take a step toward that.
The Wildcats hit the road for a Class 5A second-round playoff game at No. 2-ranked Leeds on Friday.
“These are the type of games you’ve got to win if you’re going to make a playoff run,” Bell said. “We want to assert ourselves in the playoffs and this a chance to do that.”
The first ever meeting between Scottsboro and Leeds is Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Leeds Middle School. Tickets to all AHSAA high school football playoff games in Rounds 1-3 are $10 and must be purchased online through the GoFan App.
Scottsboro (7-4) is coming off of a 45-13 first-round win over Brewer at Trammell Stadium. The Wildcats were slow out of the gate, scoring all of their 24 first-half points in the second quarter during an eventual convincing win.
“I thought our kids had some nerves to begin with,” Bell said. “We only had four guys that were on the 2019 (playoff) team. We’ve got to start faster (against Leeds),” Bell said. “We need to stay in it, keep it close in the first half and give ourselves a shot in the second half. We’ve been a really good second-half team, so if we do that, we’ll give ourlseves a good shot.”
Meanwhile, Class 5A Region 6 champion Leeds (10-0) defeated Fairfield 39-13 in the opening round. The Green Wave, which averages 32.9 points per game and allows 9.9, have wins over Mortimer Jordan 21-7, Pell City 38-10, Springville 41-13, St. Clair County 52-13, Sylacauga 51-7, Southside 24-6, Alexandria 23-7, Moody 14-13, Lincoln 31-10 and over Fairfield in the playoffs.
Like Scottsboro, Leeds is a “run heavy” team and Bell expects coach Jerry Hood’s team to have a similar approach as Scottsboro’s.
“They’re going to want to control the football, like us,” Bell said. “They’re a power-running team. The tailback is good, the quarterback runs it good. It’s going to be smash-mouth football on both sides. (Possessions) will be limited because it’ll be a little bit of keep away on both sides.”
Leeds is one of two undefeated teams left in Class 5A, the other being top-ranked UMS-Wright.
Bell compared Leeds to Decatur, a team that’s prepping for a Class 6A second-round playoff contest two weeks after edging Scottsboro 17-14.
“Decatur and Leeds are similar in ability level. That’s why we scheduled (Decatur), to get us ready for these playoff games,” Bell said. “Leeds’ defense is similar. Their defensive line will be the best we’ve played against all year. They’ve got one guy (Kavion Henderson) that’s committed to Arkansas. But playing that Decatur game, our guys got to see that sort of level. At times they were surprised by the speed of the game but adjusted to it. Hopefully that’ll be the case again.”
The Scottsboro-Leeds winner plays either No. 4 Ramsay or Guntersville in the Class 5A quarterfinals next week. If it advances, Scottsboro would have to travel to play Ramsay but would host Guntersville because Scottsboro defeated Guntersville 17-14 in Region 7 contest back on Sept. 29.
Scottsboro is trying to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Scottsboro entered the season with most observers expecting them to contend for a low playoff seed in Region 7. But the Wildcats had different ideas, finishing as the region runner-up and they now enter the matchup with Leeds having won five of their last six games.
“Nobody but us thought we’d be here (when the season started) so we’re playing with house money. Our kids will be ready to go,” Bell said. “We’ve done a good job of getting ready for the playoffs and our schedule got us ready for this game. We’ve got to play with confidence, and play loose. We’ve got to enjoy the moment and go do the things that win big ball games.”
