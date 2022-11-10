Jones

Jake Jones and his Scottsboro teammates hit the road for a Class 5A second-round playoff matchup Friday night at No. 2-ranked Leeds.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

Scottsboro football coach Cris Bell talked about making Scottsboro a perennial playoff power when he took the job in the spring of 2021.

Now in Year 2, the Wildcats get the opportunity to take a step toward that.

