In the final game for both Woodville and Asbury this season, both teams seemed determine to end on a win, resulting in a back-and-forth game that ultimately saw the Rams coming away with their first win of the season, beating the Panthers 36-32.

“It was a good high school football game, both sides sick and gutted it out. Hats out to (Asbury), they have a bunch of guys that are hurt and sick and they gutted it out. We made too many mistakes in the end and it ultimately got us beat,” Sanders said.

