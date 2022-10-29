In the final game for both Woodville and Asbury this season, both teams seemed determine to end on a win, resulting in a back-and-forth game that ultimately saw the Rams coming away with their first win of the season, beating the Panthers 36-32.
“It was a good high school football game, both sides sick and gutted it out. Hats out to (Asbury), they have a bunch of guys that are hurt and sick and they gutted it out. We made too many mistakes in the end and it ultimately got us beat,” Sanders said.
The game began with both teams trading touchdowns, with Asbury junior quarterback Jacob Lindsay hitting sophomore wide receiver Haden Morton for a 23-yard touchdown.
Woodville responded with a quick scoring drive of their own, scoring on a 14-yard run from sophomore quarterback Jayce Hucks.
After another Rams touchdown, the Woodville offense continued to thrive on the ground, responding in five plays, capped by a three-yard run from Woodville running back Ace Weaver, who then ran in the two-point conversion to restore Woodville’s lead. After stopping the Rams offense on the one-yard line for four plays, the Panthers seemed prime to increase their lead with less than five minutes remaining in the half, driving down the field with consistent runs, until a muffed snap by Hucks gave possession back to the Rams, who regained the lead and took a 22-16 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, the Panthers controlled the ball for all but 33 seconds, scoring another eight points to take a two-point lead, getting a quick stop on defense and running the remainder of the quarter out before scoring about a minute into the fourth quarter to open up the first multiple score lead of the game, going up 32-22.
After a quick Asbury score, the Rams prayers were immediately answered as Weaver muffed the snap on the first offensive play and gave Asbury (1-9) the ball back with a chance to go ahead. Asbury completed the 14-point swing to take the lead in just under two minutes after scoring on a one-yard pass from Lindsay to Morton. After a turnover on downs by the Panthers and a quick punt from the Rams, Woodville (3-7) had to drive 99 yards with 3:26 to go.
The Panthers offense made some small gains before Weaver broke out a 40-yard run to set up the Panthers at the Asbury 35 with 1:44 left in the game.
After a couple runs for a short gain, Woodville called its final timeout, still needing 35 yards with less than 1:30 left. After a 13-yard completion from Hucks to Weaver and a five-yard run, Weaver dropped back for a pass, was sacked from behind, lost the ball and the Rams fell on it, ending the game.
“There’s a lot of improvement from last year so I’m looking for that next year as well, if we can have that much improvement next year, I think we’ll be really hard to handle,” Sanders said. “I had a defensive back who had to leave before the game sick and that kind of threw everything off, we’re already down number wise so that was really tough. In the first half, we were kind of doing everything on the fly but I like our kids’ fight, we fought down to the end.”
Weaver finished the game with 30 carries for 283 yards, with Hucks sophomore Richard Rosas adding another 80 and 29 yards, respectively.
“(Weaver) had a big run there at the end. He’s a great player for us, he kind of does everything for us and the good news is he’s coming back. Junior quarterback Sam Peek will be healthy next year, he’s coming back, we really found something in Hucks, he’s a good runner for us,” Sanders said.
With the Panthers season over, the only thing to look forward to is next year, which Sanders believe could be a big one, returning every player except their lone senior, senior Shane Hughes.
“(Hughes is) a really smart guy. He’s going to do great things… The good thing is we got a bunch of eighth graders, we started five today, they’re a really good class for us and they have a ton of experience as eighth graders and some of them have been playing since their seventh grade year so as freshmen, there’s going to be a lot of growth there that we’re going to see next year and I’m excited about that,” Sanders said. “I want to tip my hat to Coach Williams at Asbury, he does a great job over there. They’ve had a rough season but they gutted one out today and got them a win.”
