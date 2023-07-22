An all-star experience lived up to the billing for Jason Bell.
The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball head coach was part of the coaching staff for the North All-Star team during Tuesday night’s North-South Boys Basketball All-Star Game at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The event was part of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Week.
It was Bell’s first time coaching in an all-star event and represent Scottsboro and the SHS program.
“First of all, it was an honor to get to coach in the game,” Bell said. “The reason I had the opportunity to coach in the game was the players I’ve coached the last three years and they success they’ve had, so I definitely felt like I was there representing them.”
Bell has been at Scottsboro for the past 10 years, the first seven as an assistant coach before becoming the head coach prior to the 2020-21 season. During his tenure as head coach, Scottsboro is a combined 77-21 the past three seasons with three area championships, two regional championships, two state tournament appearances and three regional finals appearances.
Bell, a 1994 Plainview High School alum, started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Fort Payne High School for four seasons before becoming an assistant coach at Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. After two seasons as an assistant, Bell served as Northridge’s head coach for three seasons (2006-08). Bell was then Plainview’s head coach for five seasons (2009-14) before joining Kenny Hill’s coaching staff at Scottsboro prior to the 2013-14 season. Bell has 154 career wins in the seven seasons as a varsity head coach.
The all-star teams reported Tuesday morning, had a brief one-hour practice, ate lunch and visited the Civil Rights Museum before returning to the Cramton Bowl for the game that evening.
The North All-stars lost an 81-79 heartbreaker to the South All-Stars when Jeff Davis standout Jamich Adair hit the game-winning bucket with 2 seconds left. The North was led in scoring by Mountain Brook’s Tyler Davis, a Creighton commit, with 13 points. Plainview’s Landon White totaled eight points and four rebounds for the North while Fort Payne’s Luke Stephens tallied eight points and eight rebounds.
Bell and Etowah varsity boys head coach James Graves coached the North All-Stars.
“It was fun to be around the coaches and all the players from the different schools from both teams,” Bell said. “There were probably six to seven kids on our team that we’ve played against before that I knew from scouting, and it was fun to be around them (in this setting). It was a neat experience.”
Bell said the icing on the cake of his all-star experience came after the game.
“I came out (of the locker room) and my three seniors from last year (Parker Bell, Tyson Sexton and Seth Whitmire) were out there waiting to see me,” Jason Bell said. “For those guys to come all that way to support me, that meant so much to me. Says a lot about who they are. It was awesome to see those guys there.”
