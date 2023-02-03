The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team’s first game this season as Class 2A’s top-ranked team ended in the Bison’s 14th consecutive victory.
After ascending from No. 3 to No. 1 in the final ASWA Class 2A Boys Basketball rankings earlier in the day, NSM (24-4) shook off a slow start and went on for a 75-63 win at Collinsville Thursday night.
It’s the second time in three seasons that the Boson have been held the No. 1 ranking.
NSM (24-4) trailed 19-18 after one quarter before leading 37-26 at halftime and 63-46 after three quarters.
Brody Helton scored 18 points while Andrew Palmer and Konnor Brown 10 each for the Bison, who also got nine from Landon Keller, eight from Kaden Brown, seven from Nyle Poore, six from Kade Davis, five from Jack Johnson and two from Josue Luna. NSM played without leading scorer and rebounder Chandler Sullivan (rest) for a second straight game.
Colton Wills scored a game-high 33 points for Collinsville (14-11) while Gavin Lang netted 12 and Keaton DeBoard tallied 10.
Buckhorn 69, Scottsboro 50 — At New Market, the Wildcats dropped their regular-season finale in a matchup of state-ranked teams.
Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro (19-8) trailed 6A No. 4 Buckhorn 22-15 after one quarter and 40-28 at halftime. The Bucks then outscored Scottsboro 20-6 in the third quarter to carry and 60-34 lead into the final stanza.
The loss snapped Scottsboro’s five-game winning streak.
Jake Jones scored 13 points and Kyle Wright added 11 for Scottsboro, which also got nine from Tyson Sexton, six from Parker Bell, five from Ethan Roberts, three from Seth Whitmire, two from Devon Walker and one from Jameson Gray.
Kaleb Holt scored 13 points and Frederick Derrick netted 11 for Buckhorn (20-7).
New Hope 67, Pisgah 54 — At New Hope, the hung tough with the Class 4A Mo. 3-ranked Indians before falling in its regular-season finale Thursday night.
Pisgah (10-10) fell behind 25-11 after one quarter before cutting the deficit to 35-26 at halftime and 48-47 after three quarters. But New Hope (20-5) outscored the Eagles 19-7 in the fourth quarter to spoil Pisgah second straight bid for a win over a ranked opponent.
Jakob Kirby sank eight 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter, for the Eagles and closed with 24 points. Pisgah also got 12 points from Luke Gilbert, nine from Mason Holcomb, six from Brodie Overdear and three from Legion McCrary.
Appalachian 66, Woodville 37 — At Appalachian, the home team broke the game open in the third quarter to pull away from visiting Woodville Thursday night.
Woodville (10-20) trailed 15-7 after one quarter and 32-23 at halftime before being outscored 24-8 in the third quarter as Appalachian built a 56-31 advantage.
Trey Stone scored eight points and Cam Dolberry added six for Woodville.
Jackson Woodard scored a game-high 20 points for Appalachian (15-10).
