The Pisgah track and field teams swept the top spots in the North Jackson Meet No. 3 last Tuesday in Stevenson.
Pisgah won the varsity girls division with a team score of 151, followed by North Jackson (86), North Sand Mountain (75) and Skyline (2). The Eagles won the varsity boys division with 159 points, while NSM (142) was second, North Jackson (128) third and Skyline (54) fourth.
Here are the top-three finishers for each event:
GIRLS
200-meter dash
1. Queen Houston, N. Jackson (30.54)
2. Raygon Weldon, NSM (30.75)
3. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (31.14)
400-meter dash
1. Delana Pierce, N. Jackson (1:15.46)
2. Ashley Taylor, NSM (1:16.23)
3. Raygon Weldon, NSM (1:20.40)
800-meter run
1. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (3:03.11)
2. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (3:04.07)
3. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (3:06.70)
1600-meter run
1. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (7:04)
2. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (8:43)
300-meter hurdles
1. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (57.69)
4x100-meter relay
1. NSM (1:02.34)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah (12:39)
High Jump
1. Delana Pierce (4-01)
2. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (3-11)
Long Jump
1. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (12-09)
2. Laily Brown, Pisgah (12-00)
3. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (11-09)
Triple Jump
1. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (26-03)
2. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (26-01)
3. Laily Brown, Pisgah (23-11)
Discus
1. Alexis Segee, NSM (53-06)
2. Emily Lynn, North Jackson (35-10)
Javelin
1. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (81-00)
2. Elo Augeard, North Jackson (58-05)
3. Ashlyn Foster, North Jackson (47-04)
Shot Put
1. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (23-00)
2. Alexis Segee, NSM (20-00)
3. Emily Lynn, North Jackson (18-00)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (11.66)
2. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (11.67)
3. Jonah Slay, NSM (11.84)
200-meter dash
1. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (24.17)
2. Lane Gamble, NSM (24.57)
3. Jorge Luna, NSM (24.58)
400-meter dash
1. Jonah Slay, NSM (58.35)
2. Karson Treece, Skyline (59.45)
3. Jorge Luna, NSM (59.97)
800-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (2:30.10)
2. Colby Hambrick, Skyline(2:37.23)
3. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (2:45.07)
1600-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (5:15)
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:26)
3. Jay Yates, North Jackson (6:06)
3200-meter run
1. Lane Gamble, NSM
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (11:50.60)
3. Josue Luna, NSM (12:13.40)
300-meter hurdles
1. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (48.92)
2. Jake Smith, Pisgah (53.56)
3. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (1:01.23)
4x100-meter relay
1. North Jackson (48.43)
2. NSM (48.65)
4x400-meter relay
1. NSM (4:29.02)
2. Skyline (4:55.23)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah (10:26)
High Jump
1. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (5-08)
2. Cade Reed, North Jackson (5-06)
Long Jump
1. Blake Blevins, NSM (15-05)
2. Jonah Slay, NSM (15-03)
3. Shauwn Phillips, NSM (13-07)
Triple Jump
1. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (36-10)
2. Jake Smith (30-07)
3. Brodie Overdear (27-07)
Discus
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (119-05)
2. Johnny Gilliam, N. Jackson (97-02)
3. Shauwn Phillips, NSM (92-00)
Javelin
1. Johnny Gilliam, N. Jackson (144-06)
2. Luke Johnson, N. Jackson (133-07)
3. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (107-02)
Shot Put
1. Gannon Jernigan, N. Jackson (37-11)
2. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (37-05)
3. Johnny Gilliam, N. Jackson (35-08)
