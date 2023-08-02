When the Woodville football program hired veteran coach Joel Poole as its new head coach back in May, the Panthers players believed there were getting a very good coach.
But in Poole, the players say they’ve discovered it’s not solely about football.
“He’s like our grandpa,” said Jackson McMonigle, sparking many laughs from the media as well as Poole himself during Jackson-DeKalb Media Day on Friday at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville. “He wants to build that relationship with us. He wants to bring that bond.”
Poole’s “experience” has made him the target of some good-natured ribbing within the program, even acknowledging that on the summer telephone number list for coaches and players his title was listed as “senior citizen.”
Jokes aside, Woodville is hoping for Poole to perform the program building he did at Pleasant Valley, Madison County, Albertville and DAR, where he made winners out of programs that were in the midst of tough stretches. He won a region championship at Madison County and is DAR’s all-time leader in wins, including a school-best eight victories in a 2019 season in which Poole directed the Patriots to their lone playoff win.
“He’s going to be good for the team,” said senior running back/defensive back Ace Weaver. “He’s really a good coach. I’m very excited about the season.”
In his latest stop, Poole, an assistant at North Jackson the past two seasons, believes there is a desire to see football thrive in Woodville. Nearly 800 people attended the program’s community pep rally July 22 and around 40 came out for a stadium maintenance/cleanup day.
“Feel like the community came together (this summer). Proud of that. The community at Woodville is great,” Poole said. “The people there have been so good to me. It’s a young program. We came in and had some needs. Practice field was pretty rough, didn’t have a sprinkler system. Got our sprinkler system in on Monday. There have been all kind of people jump on the bandwagon and helping out.”
After going 0-10 during a 2021 season in which the Panthers had less than 15 players on their roster, Woodville rebounded to win three games last season before head coach Matt Sanders took the defensive coordinator position at Locust Fork High School back close to his home in Susan Moore.
“We’re looking forward to moving things on up. I think last year they took a step in the right direction. Coach Sanders did a real good job with them,” said Poole, adding the Panthers have “10-11 returning starters, six seniors. These kids work really hard. I feel like there is a lot to work with.”
Woodville will still lean heavy on its rushing attack this season — Weaver and quarterback Sam Peek combined for more than 1,800 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago — but Poole is looking to bring a little more balance to the offense by beefing up the passing game.
“(Poole is) bringing new stuff to the table,” said Peek, adding the Panthers are “seeing the improvement and how much we’ve gotten better from last year and trying to work and get better every day.”
The Panthers have already set a goal for themselves, wanting to set a new school record in wins. The current record is five in a single season since the program began back in 2006.
“Make some history,” Weaver said. “I want to see Woodville succeed a be a one good program.”
Junior offensive/defensive lineman Steven Williams believes the Panthers can do just that.
“I really want to see how we can match up and see how we can compete with other teams. I feel like we’ve improved…I hope we keep improving the more we keep going,” Williams said. “It’s been great having Coach Poole here to coach us and help us along. He really brought us together when he got here. As a team, it was really hard when Coach Sanders left, it was really hard on the team, but we all stuck together and (Poole) came in and he let us get used to everything. He’s like a grandpa, always there supporting us if we need anything.”
