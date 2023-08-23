New Woodville head coach Joel Poole called the Panthers’ dress rehearsal for the 2023 season a solid outing.
Now the Panthers will look to build on that effort as the regular season begins.
Woodville hosts Whitesburg Christian Friday night at Frazier Field in both teams’ 2023 high school football season opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., 30 minutes later than normal due to the excessive heat. The AHSAA permitted teams to push back their start times if they wished because of this week’s high temperatures.
It’s the second meeting between the teams. Whitesburg Christian won last year’s matchup 47-8 on the field but later forfeited that win due to use of an ineligible player.
This year’s game is the official debut for Poole as Woodville head football coach. Poole, who has had head-coaching tenures at Pleasant Valley, Madison County, Albertville and DAR during a 30-plus year career, has been pleased with the progress Woodville has made during the coaching transition.
“I’ve been pleased with the effort of the kids,” said Poole, who took over in May after Matt Sanders left Woodville after two seasons to become the defensive coordinator at Locust Fork. “I think the kids have done a good job getting used to what we’re doing and getting used to a new coaching staff.”
The Panthers defeated Talladega County Central 29-13 in a jamboree last week, including a 21-8 win in the varsity starters’ half.
Against Whitesburg Christian, the Panthers face a team that averaged 26.7 points per game last season but allowed 29.8. Jimmy Nave is back for his third season as the Warriors head coach, and they also return junior quarterback Kaleb Robinson, who threw for 1,858 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 576 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.
“Don’t know too much about them as far as the players they’ve got back. I know the quarterback is back and they threw the ball a lot last year. Defensively we’ve got to after them.”
