The Woodville football team is officially on a winning streak.
After snapping a 14-game losing skid with last week’s win over Vina, the Panthers got back in the win column against Friday night with a 43-6 Homecoming win over visiting Class 3A school Brindlee Mountain.
“Couldn’t are prouder of this team,” Sanders said. “It feels good (to be on a winning streak). The guys were very dominant. I had someone who has been around the program a long time tell me the first half was a dominant as half (for Woodville) they’d every seen.”
Woodville (2-3) jumped out to a 32-0 halftime lead.
The win is Woodville’s first against a Class 3A school.
The Panthers enjoyed another big night on the ground, and Sanders lauded the efforts of his offensive line — “the offensive line, I can’t explain how dominant it was” — and the rushing duo of Sam Peek and Ace Weaver
Peek ran for 134 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions while Ace Weaver ran for 137 yards and a two two-point conversions on 20 carries. Peek also completed 3-of-7 passes for 76 yards while Weaver threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rosas, who had two catches for 53 yards. Weaver also caught a 37-yard pass while Jayce Hucks caught a 17-yard pass.
After putting together what Sanders considered a lackluster effort in a 48-8 loss to Appalachian in Week 3, Sanders took the team to the practice field for sprints afterward. Sanders said the moment has had the effect on the team he hoped.
“Our guys have pulled together since then,” Sanders said. “There were some people that didn’t like it, but it has changed our team. They’re a tighter team, they’ve pulled together, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The Woodville defense nearly had its first shutout in more than six years, but Brindlee Mountain (2-3) avoided the shutout thanks to a late fourth-quarter score.
Woodville returns to Class 1A Region 6 play next week when they travel to Gaylesville.
