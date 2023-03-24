Jackson County golfers had strong showings in Wednesday’s Scottsboro Invitational.
Scottsboro finished second and North Sand Mountain fourth in the varsity boys division while NSM’s Jarrett Hill and Woodville’s Levi Devries tied for low medalist and finished fourth individually respectively.
The tournament was played on a rainy Wednesday at Goose Pond Colony’s Lake Course.
Athens won the tournament with a winning low team score of 312, with Scottsboro (323) taking second place by one stroke over Guntersville (324).
Buckner Anderson shot a 4-over par 76 and Ethan Roberts shot a 5-over par 77 to lead the Scottsboro effort. The Wildcats also got an 82 from Connor Hooper, an 85 from Will Harrington and an 89 from Greyson Widgeon.
“I am super proud of our guys. We shot a 323 in some tough conditions,” said Scottsboro head coach Zack Perkins. “We were a couple of bad holes away from having a chance to win the overall tournament. The boys are doing a fantastic job of coming out and taking every practice and tournament as serious as possible. We just spent two days at Greystone in Birmingham and didn’t preform our best, so it was awesome to see the boys to come out today and compete at a high level.”
North Sand Mountain finished fourth with a team score of 329, edging fifth-place Hartselle (330) by one shot.
Jarrett Hill shot a 3-over par 75 for the Bison while Blake Maples shot an 80, Kade Davis shot an 86, Brady Anderson shot an 88 and Duncan Wilks shot a 99.
“I am very proud of the work that my boys have been putting in,” said NSM head coach Danielle Maples. “Most of them practice rain or shine, cold or hot, and they’re improving daily. To compete at this level and come in fourth speaks volumes for this group. I can't wait to see what (the postseason) brings with this bunch.”
Hill tied for low medalist honors with Guntersville’s Ross Herrell after both shot a 3-over par 75. Athens’ Hayden Smith also shot a 75 but finished third through tiebreaker procedures.
Woodville’s Levi Devries finished fourth after shooting a 4-over par 76. His teammate Davis Devries shot an 82.
Scottsboro also fielded a second five-man team during the tournament, with Preston Worley shooting an 83, Henson McCrary a 91, Reed Potter a 96, Paul Stewart a 97 and Judd Black a 98.
GIRLS — Scottsboro finished fourth in the Scottsboro Invitational’s varsity girls division on Wednesday.
Scottsboro closed with a team score of 274. Spain Park won the tournament with a 245 while Huntsville was second (261), Cullman third (263) and Hoover fifth (280). There were 16 teams total in the tournament.
Abby Hambrick paced the Scottsboro effort with an 82 while Kaitlyn Price shot a 93, Baylee Sumner shot a 99, Lila Bell shot a 101, Shelby Cooley shot a 103, Lily Haswell shot a 109 and Lydia Bell shot a 112.
“The girls have started off the season not the way they wanted to, but their drive and determination to continue to get better and show what they can do showed out today,” said Scottsboro head coach Mary Margaret Johnson. “The conditions were not in their favor with a light rain and cold temperatures, but they pulled out a great fourth-place finish. This year's girls tournament was one of the most competitive in the last five years. I am so very proud of these girls and can't wait to see what they do for the rest of this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.