NSM

The North Sand Mountain varsity boys golf team finished fourth in the Scottsboro Invitational on Wednesday. Pictured (left to right) are Jack Johnson, Kade Davis, Jarrett Hill, Blake Maples, Creed Peters, Brady Anderson, Duncan Wilks and coach Jabo Moore.

 Special Photo

Jackson County golfers had strong showings in Wednesday’s Scottsboro Invitational.

Scottsboro finished second and North Sand Mountain fourth in the varsity boys division while NSM’s Jarrett Hill and Woodville’s Levi Devries tied for low medalist and finished fourth individually respectively.

