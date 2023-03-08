The team that has dominated the Jackson County Baseball Tournament of late is the No. 1 seed for the 2023 edition.
North Jackson, winner of five consecutive county tournament championships, is the top seed as its goes for a sixth straight title.
The Chiefs have won seven of the last eight Jackson County Tournament titles and 11 county championships since the Jackson County Baseball Tournament resumed in 2002 after a long hiatus.
The 2023 Jackson County Tournament features a single-elimination format and is scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday at Section High School.
The tournament begins with quarterfinal games on Friday. No. 4-seeded North Sand Mountain plays No. 4-seeded Skyline at 4:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to play North Jackson in a semifinal contest Saturday at 11 a.m. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3-seeded Section plays No. 6-seeded Woodville in Friday’s other quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. The Section-Woodville winner advances to play No. 2-seeded Pisgah in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.
