NJ county champs

North Jackson players mob Alix Lawhorn after Lawhorn picked up the 2022 Jackson County Tournament championship plaque for the Chiefs after last year's finals win over Pisgah.

 Sentinel File Photo | Jason Bowen

The team that has dominated the Jackson County Baseball Tournament of late is the No. 1 seed for the 2023 edition.

North Jackson, winner of five consecutive county tournament championships, is the top seed as its goes for a sixth straight title. 

