The Skyline softball team is headed to the state tournament after a dominant regional showing.
No. 3-ranked Skyline outscored opponents 36-2 while its pitchers allowed just a combined five hits during its three Class 1A North Regional games at the Florence Sportsplex’s Coffee O’Neal Park.
The Vikings earned the regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier spot with a 10-0 victory over Waterloo in the winners bracket final on Thursday, a day after lopsided regional wins over Covenant Christian 11-1 and Hackleburg 15-1. All of Skyline’s games were mercy-rule shortened wins.
“We came in with the mindset that we were going to be the (No. 1 state qualifier) and the girls made it happen,” said Skyline coach Slade Bellomy. “We scored a lot of runs and didn’t give up but two total.
“We knew we had a chance to punch our ticket to Oxford. It’s very exciting. We knew we had the talent to get there. We’re young, but we’re experienced. They’ve been in high-pressure situations. That’s why we put them in those situations with the scheduled we played to prepare for this.”
The Class 1A Softball State Tournament is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park, which is hosting the AHSAA Softball Championships for the first time.
Skyline, making its second all-time state fastpitch softball tournament appearance (2017), plays West Regional State Qualifier No. 2 South Lamar in the opening-round of the double-elimination tournament on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
“When we get to Oxford, our mettle will get tested, but I think we’ve got a really good shot,” Bellomy said. “We’re going to go down there with the intention of winning it.”
Skyline (28-13-1) passed its regional tests easily, concluding with Thursday’s win over Waterloo. Olivia Treece’s RBI triple and her scoring on errant Waterloo throw after that triple gave Skyline a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Vikings upped their lead to 4-0 in the third inning before Brinlee Potts essentially sealed the win with a grand slam.
“We’d kind of scored a few runs here and there, but (Potts) opened the game up,” Bellomy said.
That was more than enough runs for Treece, who allowed only one hit while recording 11 strikeouts. She also went 2-for-2 with a triple, a single, a walk and three RBIs.
Gracie Stucky went 3-for-4 for the Vikings while Jayla Ross had two hits and Potts, Dacey Allen and Audra Bellomy had one hit each. Aidan Bellomy added an RBI.
Skyline opened the regional Wednesday by defeating Covenant Christian 11-1.
Treece finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs and Stucky was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Vikings, who got one hit and one RBI each from Potts, Sage Lewis and Audra Bellomy. Allen pitched a three-hitter for Skyline. She allowed only one walk while recording four strikeouts.
Treece followed Allen’s strong pitching effort with one of her own, tossing a no-hitter in a 15-1 win over Hackleburg Wednesday night. The freshman recorded 11 strikeouts while issuing just one walk.
“Treece and Dacey pitched really well,” Slade Bellomy said. “Dacey pitched that first game, kept them in check. The last two games, Treece, nobody could catch up to her.”
Treece also homered twice and drove in four runs for the Vikings, who scored 11 runs against Hackleburg in the top of the first inning. Stucky also homered for Skyline and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Ross was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Potts (RBI) and Aidan Bellomy had two hits each for the Vikings while Lewis had one hit and two RBIS and Allen and Audra Bellomy had one hit each.
