NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Coach: Tony Brown (third season)
› First game: Nov. 16 vs. Skyline
› Area: Class 4A Area 14
› Area opponents: DAR, Madison County, New Hope
› 2019-20 record/finish: 14-12; Class 4A Area 14 runner-up, 4A Northeast Sub-regionals
› Roster: Seniors Yesenia Delgado, Brylie Evans, Arielle Haynes, Tyra Smith; juniors Bailey Abernathy, Sarah Garner, Abby Guess, Peyton Hill, Aubrey Smith; sophomores Camryn Case, Avery Wynn
› Returning starters: 1 — Arielle Haynes
› Storylines: North Jackson will have a new look roster this season, returning just one starter (Arielle Haynes). The Chiefs do return six total players from last season…North Jackson had its area tournament title-winning streak end last season at three. The Chiefs were the area runner-up and played in the sub-regional round for the fifth straight season…Tony Brown is entering his third season of his second tenure as North Jackson’s head coach. He also coached the North Jackson varsity boys.
› Quoting coach: “I have a good group of girls who will work together to improve and be successful. The keys to a successful season are coming together as a team. We lost four starters — two-year starters — to graduation last year. The players have to get used to varsity-level competition and increased playing time. Leadership is key.”
› Area outlook: “The area is always super competitive and will continue to be this year. All the teams have quality teams and we want to be competitive with each team.”
NSM BISON
› Coach: Jeremiah Haynes (third season)
› First game: Nov. 9 vs. Geraldine
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: Pisgah, Section, Ider
› 2019-20 record/finish: 8-19; Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Liz Hassell, Lillian Hassell, Emily Middlebrooks; juniors Ashley Shrader, Kolbie Bobo, Ashlyn Hurst, Rylee Reyes; sophomores Caybree Dobbins, Cloey Davenport, Kamryn Patterson; eighth-graders Kayden Reyes, Ella Spurgin, Natalie Dover; seventh-grader Madison Renfro
› Returning starters: 2 — Kolbie Bobo, Lillian Hassell (part-time)
› Storylines: NSM team made five-game improvement in the win column during Jeremiah Haynes’ second season leading the program…NSM lost five players to graduation and have added a number of newcomers to their roster.
› Quoting coach: “We only return one true starter from last year; so it’s a new team, still searching for some consistency and team chemistry, but I believe we have a chance to be the best perimeter shooting team I have had since I’ve been at NSM, we put a great emphasis on it this summer and fall and have really been putting up a lot of shots every day. We also have some experience at guard play, so I think that will help us out since most of the teams we play apply tons of pressure in the backcourt, but most of all I just like this teams grit, this team knows what we need to do be successful this year and I think they are up for the challenge. Staying healthy, be more consistent shooting the ball and taking care of the basketball and not turning it over (are important). I know this team will play hard, so it’s really going to be can we score enough points consistently to win. (Entering Year 3) obviously you have to adapt to your team’s capabilities and do things that give them the best chance to win. My players know what I expect out of them, not going lie, I’m tough on them, probably too tough at times but they work hard every day, I’ve been pleased with our progression since we started practicing this fall. I really like our basketball team, I feel like our program is headed in the right direction. Junior high through varsity, these girls are working hard every day.”
› Area outlook: “Obviously it’s a very tough area. Everyone knows Pisgah. One of the best girls programs in the state, If not the best. What Coach (Carey) Ellison has done there is something you just don’t hear about much, even at all. So hats off to him. Ider, new coach, coach (Jamie) Pruett and I are pretty good friends, really started to get to know him in 2016 when he coached my brother his senior year at Section and they went to the Final 4. So he’s obviously a great coach, has some talent at Ider. Section, second year with Coach (Jason) Ford, who I think has done a great job bringing some energy back to the program, he has some experienced players coming back so I know he is expecting his team to do some good things this year.”
PISGAH EAGLES
› Coach: Carey Ellison (26th season)
› First game: Nov. 4 vs. Ramsay (Won 59-40)
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: NSM, Section, Ider
› 2019-20 record/finish: 25-6; Class 2A state champion, 2A Northeast Regional champion, Class 2A Area 15 champion
› Roster: Seniors Rhylee Bell, Kinsey Dalton, Callie Goins, Molly Heard, Karlee Holcomb, Kaitlyn Stephens, Lila Kate Wheeler; juniors Jaley Keller, Kallie Tinker; sophomore K.K. Wilborn; freshman Madeline Flammia; eighth-graders Piper Anderson, Campbell Barron, Paisley Patalas
› Returning starters: 3 — Molly Heard, Karlee Holcomb, Kallie Tinker
› Storylines: Pisgah rebounded from a 9-5 start to the 2020-21 season to win its fourth straight state championship, it’s first in Class 2A after winning the previous three in 3A…Pisgah will try to become just the second school to ever win five consecutive AHSAA girls basketball state championships…Lipscomb commit Molly Heard is a three-time all-state performer while junior Kallie Tinker was all-state last season…Pisgah won its seventh straight Jackson County Tournament title last January…Carey Ellison enters his 26th season as Pisgah head coach, the longest coaching tenure at one school in Jackson County girls basketball history. Ellison is 650-161 with seven state championships, 13 state championship game appearances, 13 Northeast Regional championships, 18 area tournament championships, 15 Jackson County Tournament championships and 10 Sand Mountain Tournament championships.
› Quoting coach: “Leadership has to show up every night. It’s got to be night in and night out our seniors being seniors and Kallie being Kallie. We’ve got to do the dirty work, box out, get out on shooters. We’ve got enough talent to have a good season, but your schedule is tough, as probably as tough as its been in a really long time. So we’ve got to have leadership and be sharp fundamentally every night. (About the pressure of extending state-title streak), we just made a rule that we don’t talk about anything than the next game. The pressure will build on its on without us talking about it, without letting other people talk about it. We’ve got to go game by game.”
› Area outlook: “Overall it’s an improved area. Section and NSM will be better. Ider is going to be different with (Jamie) Pruett coaching them now. I know they’re talented and I know he’ll have them playing hard, just what style they’re going to play is the mystery.”
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Coach: Brandon Childers (fourth season)
› First game: Nov. 4 vs. Madison Co. (Lost 53-47)
› Area: Class 6A Area 15
› Area opponents: Arab, Buckhorn, Fort Payne
› 2019-20 record/finish: 15-9; Class 6A Area 15 runner-up, 6A Northwest Sub-regionals
› Roster: Seniors Lexie Bennett, Audrey Holland, Olivia Tubbs; juniors Lilla Bell, Keira Culver, Jadaya Edmondson, Adair Holland, Alyssa Paschal, Madison Rains
› Returning starters: 4 — Lexie Bennett, Jadaya Edmondson, Audrey Holland, Olivia Tubbs
› Storylines: The Wildcats return four starters and six players in all from a team that reached the Class 6A Northwest Sub-regionals, losing to eventual 6A state champion Hazel Green…Lexie Bennett, Audrey Holland and Olivia Tubbs are entering their third year as starters…Brandon Childers enters his fourth season as Scottsboro’s head coach. The Wildcats have made the regionals twice and the sub-regionals four times during his tenure.
› Quoting coach: “Stay healthy and improve as the season progresses (are important). As with any team it often comes down to the leaders keeping the teams positive through the good and bad, holding ourselves accountable and not making excuses. I really believe we have the right seniors and leaders to keep us together through just about anything. We will also have to blend in reserves Lilla Bell, Keira Culver and Madison Rains so they can get experience and give us more depth as the season progresses. Last year we were able to get sophomore guards Adair Holland and Alyssa Paschal a lot of minutes which will really help their confidence and ball-handling this season. Both girls had really good summers and we look for them to mix with our seniors well this season. We have six players returning that played big roles last year. They have all worked hard and really seemed to come together as a team this summer.”
› Area outlook: “Arab has a new coach so we're really not sure what style they will be playing this year but they do have several girls returning from last year so we expect them to be a tough game. Fort Payne graduated a really good point guard last year but Coach (Steve) Sparks will have them really competitive in the area as usual. Buckhorn lost a couple of starters off of a very good team that beat us in the area finals last season. We have to believe and prove that we're ready to beat them and our players seem to be up for the challenge.”
SECTION LIONS
› Coach: Jason Ford (second season)
› First game: Nov. 15 at Lindsay Lane
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: NSM, Pisgah, Ider
› 2019-20 record/finish: 4-26; Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Kenleigh Owens, Morgan Armstrong, Madison Armstrong, Chloe Britt, Savannah White, Ali Sullins, Elizabeth Lemieux, Makenna Arndt, Molly Myers, Karlie Hancock, Savannah Key, Joanna Newsom, Jasmine Jonathan, Sammie White, Taegan Whitmire, Cara Holder
› Returning starters: 4 — Chloe Britt, Madison Armstrong, Kenleigh Owens, Savannah White
› Storylines: The Lions return more players than any Jackson County team as Jason Ford enters his second season as Section head coach…Ford and the Lions got the luxury of having a full offseason this past summer after Ford was hired late in the summer in 2020.
› Quoting coach: “The best thing is that we were able to have a full offseason and summer. We were able to work on getting stronger in the weight room and we were able to play games over the summer. Those games give younger players as well as returners valuable experience. (Team strengths are) speed, play hard and solid defensive team. (We have to) stay healthy, focus on improving in some capacity everyday (and) learn how to deal with adversity together.”
› Area outlook: “(Pisgah is) very solid, well-coached (and) play hard. (Ider is) well-coached, great at attacking downhill. (NSM) plays (and has) great coaching.”
SKYLINE VIKINGS
› Coach: Ronnie McCarver (10th season)
› First game: Nov. 6 vs. Priceville
› Area: Class 1A Area 13
› Area opponents: Woodville, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Valley Head
› 2019-20 record/finish: 30-7; Class 1A state champion, 1A Northeast Regional champion, Class 1A Area 13 champion
› Roster: Juniors Kenzie Manning, Lexie Stucky; sophomores Audra Bellomy, Kaina King, Brinlee Potts, Gracie Rowell, Blakely Stucky, Jaslynn Wilkinson
› Returning starters: 2 — Kenzie Manning, Gracie Rowell
› Storylines: Skyline won its first state championships last season while also posting a school record 30 wins. The Vikings went 18-0 against Class 1A competition last season with each win coming by double digits…Skyline has no seniors on the roster, but seven of the eight players played on the Vikings’ state championship team a year ago…Ronnie McCarver enters the season 21 wins shy of 800 for his coaching career.
› Quoting coach: “We’re young but we should be really good on defense, and if we make shots and can rebound on the defensive end, we’ll have a shot to be pretty good. We’re not real big, are pretty small, but these girls are fast and they’ll get out and guard.”
› Area outlook: “Not sure about some of the them and what all they have coming back. I know (Woodville and Cedar Bluff) have new coaches and Valley Head lost a really good player that transferred to Fort Payne. I know (new coach Woody Beard) will do a good job at Woodville.”
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Coach: Woody Beard (first season)
› First game: Nov. 19 at Crossville
› Area: Class 1A Area 13
› Area opponents: Skyline, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Valley Head
› 2019-20 record/finish: 10-12; Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Alexis Brown, Molly Gifford, Kylee Hastings; juniors Karlee Hutchens, Jessica Sirten; sophomores Michaela Jones, Anna Robertson; freshman Lannah Grace Beard; eighth-graders Kallie Brown, Kaley Kennamer
› Returning starters: 5 — Alexis Brown, Molly Gifford, Karlee Hutchins, Michaela Jones, Jessica Sirten
› Storylines: Former Pisgah boys basketball head coach Woody Beard is the new Woodville head coach, taking over for Hannah Vann, who left after one season to join the coaching staff at Sylvania. Beard was the head coach at his alma mater for 23 years, going 366-288 366-288 record with four Jackson County Tournament championships, three Sand Mountain Tournament championships, seven area tournament championships, 14 sub-regional appearances and eight Northeast Regional appearances. He led Pisgah to the Class 2A Final Four in 2003 and 2004 and took the Eagles to the regional finals four times in all (2002, 2003, 2004 and 2013)…Sirten is a three-year starter for the Panthers...Last season, Woodville had its second-most wins in a season since the 2013-14 campaign…All of the teams’ returners were contributors last season.
› Quoting coach: “(The coaching transition) has been a very pleasant experience. I was fortunate to be hired early in the summer and have got to spend a considerable amount of time with the girls. Having the opportunity to coach volleyball has helped me be more familiar with them. I am anxious to see who competes the best on game night. Often the best practice player is not the best gamer. We are excited to get to play other teams to see how we compete in that environment. Work ethic and team play (are team strengths). The girls get along and have team-minded goals as a priority. They show up and work every day. (The goal is to) be our best in February. Keep a positive attitude and get better each day.
› Area outlook: “We should be able to compete in our area, I am excited to see how it plays out. I unfortunately am not that familiar with the teams.”
