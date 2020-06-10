The Scottsboro High School fishing team reeled in some strong finishes in its return to competition.
The “BassCats” posted two Top-10 finishes in the Six-Man Team Division in the Alabama Bass Nation Tide Regional Tournament on Lake Guntersville on Saturday. The tournament was fished out of Goose Pond Colony.
The sum of the fish weighed in by each team’s top-three boater tandems (six anglers) determined the team scores. There was a three-fish limit per boat tandem.
Scottsboro’s Team 1 caught eight fish weighing 22.02 pounds while Scottsboro’s Team 2 finished sixth after catching seven fish weighing 20 pounds. Scottsboro’s Team 3 placed 24th with three fishing weighing 6.64 pounds.
East Limestone took the top spot with nine fish weighing 27.38 pounds, followed by DAR second (nine fish weighing 26.13 pounds) and Hayden third (seven fish weighing 24.67 pounds).
In the individual boat tandem standings, Scottsboro’s Barclay Butler and Connor McLaughlin teamed up for a fourth-place finish. They caught three fish weighing 11.39 pounds. Their biggest fish weighed 4.47 pounds, which was 14th in the “Big Fish” standings.
Scottsboro’s Karston Renfroe and Sawyer Evans finished 10th with three fish weighing 10.34 pounds, Grant West and Cameron Thompson were 24th (three fish weighing 8.45 pounds), Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon were 28th (three fish weighing 8.06 pounds), Tanner Barclay and AJ Widgeon were 36th (three fish weighing 6.83 pounds), Matt Croft and Eli Mason were 42nd (three fish weighing 6.64 pounds), Kolby Clark and Landon Grider were 79th (two fish weighing 3.80 pounds) and Carter Cooper and Wynn Reed were 84th (one fish weighing 3.49 pounds).
"It was a solid weekend for us," said Scottsboro coach Cully Nelson. "We qualified three more boats for state. We are hoping that we can get two to three more boats qualified for state at the Weiss Tournament (July 11). Connor McLaughlin and Barclay Butler are currently leading the angler of the year points by one point. This was a goal they set out for after narrowly missing last years title."
Junior Division — Thomas Stewart and Ethan Roberts posted the top finish for Scottsboro in the Junior Division standings with a 12th-place finish (two fishing weighing 6.37 pounds). Their biggest fish weighed 4.11 pounds, which was fourth in the Junior Division’s “Big Fish” standings.
Also for Scottsboro, Holland Griggs and Palmer Norris finished 18th (two fish weighing 5.41 pounds) while Luke Dixson and Eli Mason were 26th (two fish weighing 3.63 pounds) and Reed Potter and Drew Smith were 29th (one fish weighing 2.23 pounds).
Scottsboro's Junior Division anglers fish in Alabama BASS National Juniors Division State Tournament on Lay Lake on June 19.
