The Scottsboro varsity girls tennis team used a strong effort to pick up its first win of the 2020 season.
Scottsboro won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches during a 6-3 win over DAR in Grant on Friday.
In singles competition, Paige Megehee posted an 8-1 win at No. 1 singles for the Wildcats while Reese Murdock won 8-2 at No. 2, Ashton Baker won 8-1 at No. 4 and Kelly Hood won 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles competition, Scottsboro’s Megehee and Murdock teamed up to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles while Baker and Lyndsay Hall won 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
On the boys side, Scottsboro lost 9-0 to the Patriots. The Wildcats lost two of three doubles matches by an 8-6 score and lost one singles match 8-6.
Scottsboro teams fall to Madison County — At Gurley, host Madison County swept the Wildcats in a pair of matches that ended early because of darkness.
Madison County won 5-3 in the boys match and 5-1 in the girls match.
Winners for the SHS boys were Matthew Chapman 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Kiki Nolasco 8-3 at No. 4 singles and Chapman and Camp Metz 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Scottsboro’s win in the girls match came from Ashton Baker and Lyndsay Hall in the No. 3 doubles match.
