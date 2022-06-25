A former Pisgah standout has added a new title to her softball resume: All-American.
UAH junior outfielder Kaylee Vaught has been named Division II Softball Third-Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Vaught is UAH’s 24th all-time different player to earn All-American honors.
Vaught was previously selected to the 2022 All-Gulf South Conference Team, the 2022 All-GSC Tournament Team and was selected Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and NFCA First-Team All-South Region.
Vaught started all 58 games for UAH, batting .387 (77-for-199) with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 42 RBIs, 17 walks, 11 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. She had a .429 on-base percentage, and a .588 slugging percentage and had 23 multi-hit games, including seven three-hit games and one four-hit game.
Vaught also recorded seven outfield assists in the field for the Chargers, who went 41-16 with a GSC Tournament runner-up finish and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.