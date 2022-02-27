Three Jackson County basketball teams will look to fulfill their state championship dreams next week.
The Skyline and Pisgah girls and the Section play in the AHSAA State Basketball Championship’s state tournaments beginning Monday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
Skyline takes on Loachapoka in the Class 1A Girls Final Four state semifinals Monday at 9 a.m. while the Pisgah girls and Section boys both play Lanett on Monday at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Class 2A Girls and Boys state semifinal games.
The Skyline and Pisgah girls look to repeat as state champions while the Section boys are going for the program’s first state title in 19 years.
State tournament games involving Jackson County teams will be broadcast on WWIC 1050 AM Radio over the air and on the station’s online streaming platforms.
Here is a preview for each games:
Class 1A Girls: Skyline vs. Loachapoka — No. 1-ranked Skyline continues its bid for a season straight state title with a semifinal matchup that features a contrast of playing styles.
Skyline (27-8) plays a fast-paced, up-tempo full-court press style. Meanwhile, No. 3 Loachapoka (22-8), the Southeast Regional champion, prefers a slower-paced, half-court style of game.
Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver said the Vikings must win the style battle against the Indians.
“They’re so big, we’ll have to do a really good job of rebounding and keeping them off the glass, can’t let them stand there and shoot till they make it,” McCarver said. “We’ve got to speed them up, pressure the ball and get them tired. If we can jump on them and build a good lead, we should be OK.”
Skyline is making its fourth state tournament appearance and third in the past three seasons.
The Skyline-Loachapoka winner plays either Northwest Regional champion and No. 2 Marion County or Southwest Regional champion University Charter in the Class 1A Girls state championship game on Thursday, March 3 at 4 p.m.
Class 2A Girls: Pisgah vs. Lanett — No. 1-ranked Pisgah heads back to Birmingham looking to become just the second school to win five consecutive state championships.
The Eagles are making their 15th state tournament appearance in Ellison’s 26 season as coach, which includes seven state titles. The Eagles are looking for their 10th title overall, which would be second-most all-time behind Lauderdale County’s 13 titles.
To have a chance to make that happen, Pisgah (31-3) must get past Southeast Regional champion Lanett (17-7) in the state semifinals. Like Pisgah, Lanett is making its second straight trip to the Class 2A Final Four.
“Their size and athleticism is impressive,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison, whose teams are 14-0 in state semifinal games during his tenure. “They’ve got two girls that are 6-foot-3 or over. The thing is we’ve got to force the pace, speed them up where their bigs are playing between the circles and rush their guards. We can’t let them keep it slow and just throw it from big to big and (offensively) we’ve got to keep movement and make them chase us.”
Ellison said the Eagles’ full-court pressure needed to be shored up heading into the state tournament.
“Some of our rotation was off and sometimes we weren’t in the right spots,” said Ellison, whose team enters the state tournament on a 16-game winning streak. “We’ve got to be more sound (with the press).”
The Pisgah-Lanett winner plays either Northwest Regional champion Sulligent or Southwest Regional champion and No. 9-ranked St. Luke’s in the Class 2A Girls state championship game on Friday, March 4 at 9 a.m.
Class 2A Boys: Section vs. Lanett — No. 3-ranked Section plays the school it faced in its last trip to the Final Four back in 2016.
Section (26-9), winners of seven straight games, heads to the state semifinals following a 55-52 win over defending state champion and No. 1 Midfield in the Northeast Regional championship game. Section head coach Derek Wynn said the Lions’ approach at state has to be the same as it has been throughout the postseason.
“We’ve just got to keep playing together, let the game come to us, and we’ve seen the results of that,” he said. “Just focus on putting ourselves in position to win.”
The Lions, making their 11th all-time state tournament appearance and sixth since the 1999-2000 season, plays a Lanett (17-3) squad led by Southeast Regional MVP Markavious Atkinson, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward who had a double-double of 32 points and 10 rebounds. No other Panther had more than eight points during Lanett’s 60-52 win over G.W. Long in the Southeast Regional finals. Atkinson also scored 17 points in Lanett’s regional semifinal win over No. 2 Geneva County.
Wynn said Lanett strong rebounding team and also changes defenses frequently.
“They’re really athletic and crash the boards, so we’ve got to block out,” Wynn said. “They’re going to changes defenses about every trip. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing what we want to do (offensively) and have guys in the spots we want and not let (Lanett) dictate the game.”
The Section-Lanett winner plays either Northwest Regional champion Mars Hill Bible or Southwest Regional champion and No. 5 Highland Home in the Class 2A Boys state championship game on Friday, March 4 at 10:45 a.m.
