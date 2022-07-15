Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt doesn’t want his team looking too far down its schedule.
But for fans, well, they can look all they want. And a number of people can’t help but point to an exciting four-week season-ending stretch.
That stretch includes Pisgah’s annual rivalry games with North Sand Mountain and Section, a Class 2A Region 7 clash with perennial state-title contender Fyffe and the first-ever game between Pisgah and North Jackson.
“That should be exciting,” Pruitt said of that stretch of his team’s schedule, “but we’ve got to get there first. We’ve got a lot of big games to play before we get to that point (of the schedule).”
Here is an in-depth look at Pisgah’s 2022 high school football schedule:
Historic meeting — Pisgah’s first meeting with North Jackson is historic on two fronts. One is obvious since it is the first time the county schools have played since North Jackson opened in 1988. But the second historical side to the matchup is the fact that Pisgah annually played Bridgeport and Stevenson, the two high schools that consolidated to form North Jackson. Pisgah went 19-8-3 in 30 games against Bridgeport and 16-15 in 31 games against Stevenson.
Adding another chapter — Pisgah’s four most all-time played opponents are all on its schedule this season. The Eagles have played NSM 51 times, Sylvania 48 times, Ider 46 times and Section 41 times. The Eagles lead all of those series except for the one with Sylvania.
The return of the Red Devils — Pisgah and Fyffe have played many times throughout both team’s football history. But with the Red Devils back in Class 2A, Pisgah and Fyffe will face off for the first time since the 2005 season and they will meet as region foes for the first time since 2003. Both teams won region championships last season with Pisgah winning the Class 2A Region 7 title and Fyffe winning 3A Region 7 crown.
Schedule notes — Pisgah’s opponents went 53-44 last season with NSM, Fyffe, Ider, Sand Rock, Sylvania and North Jackson all making the playoffs a year ago. Fyffe went to the 3A quarterfinals…Class 2A Region 7 expanded from seven teams to eight this classification period, with Tanner and Falkville moving to Region 8, Sand Rock moving over from Region 6 and Fyffe and Collinsville dropping down from Class 3A…Pisgah will be Lindsay Lane Christian Academy’s first varsity opponent. The Class 2A private school, located in Athens, is making its varsity football debut this season…Seven of Pisgah’s 10 opponents are located in Jackson or DeKalb counties…Pisgah will play Collinsville this season for the first time since 2001 and just the seventh time overall...Pisgah travels to play NSM for the second straight season.
