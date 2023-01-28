Former high school softball standouts from Jackson County, Kaylee Vaught and Josie Thompson, have garnered some preseason recognition ahead of UAH’s upcoming 2023 college softball season.

Vaught, a senior outfielder for the Chargers, was an NCAA Division II All-American as well as All-South Region and All-GSC in 2022 after batting .393 with 77 total hits, including six home runs, 14 doubles and four triples, 42 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.