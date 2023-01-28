Former high school softball standouts from Jackson County, Kaylee Vaught and Josie Thompson, have garnered some preseason recognition ahead of UAH’s upcoming 2023 college softball season.
Vaught, a senior outfielder for the Chargers, was an NCAA Division II All-American as well as All-South Region and All-GSC in 2022 after batting .393 with 77 total hits, including six home runs, 14 doubles and four triples, 42 RBIs and 44 runs scored.
Meanwhile, former North Jackson and Wallace State standout pitcher and current junior UAH left-hander Josie Thompson has been named to the Gulf South Conference’s 2023 Newcomer Watchlist.
Thompson went 18-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 123 innings pitched last season for Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Thompson was a first-team selection for both the All-Alabama Community College Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-South Region teams while helping Wallace State win the ACCC and advance to the NJCAA World Series.
Scottsboro alum records double-double for Cumberland — Former Scottsboro standout basketball player Keara Sexton recorded a double-double for the Cumberland University basketball team in last Saturday’s 77-63 win over Lindsay Wilson College.
The senior point guard scored 13 points and dished out a career-high 12 assists in 37 minutes of action. Sexton, who also had two rebounds and one steal, was the first Cumberland player to record double-digit assists in a game in six years.
Sexton has started all 20 games for Cumberland (11-9) this season and is averaging 8.4 points, 3.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
Pisgah alum sets UAH women’s track and field record — Former Pisgah state champion track and field athlete posted a new record for the UAH women’s track and field program during last weekend’s Vanderbilt Invitational in Nashville.
Gant set a new program record in the weight throw with a mark of 16.85 meters (55.28 feet), breaking the record that she established last season of 16.10 meters (52.8 feet). The junior finished eighth in the event.
Latimer named Preseason All-GSC, NCBWA All-South Region by — Scottsboro alum and current Montevallo baseball outfielder Reed Latimer has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Preseason All-South Region team as well as the Preseason All-Gulf South Conference team.
Latimer, who is entering his senior season for the Falcons, batted .397 with 14 home runs and a team-high 66 RBIs while leading the Gulf South Conference in batting average, slugging percentage (.745), doubles (20) and RBIs. He was a first-team All-Gulf South Conference selection as well as an NCBWA All-South Region selection and was an honorable mention NCBWA All-American.
