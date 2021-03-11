The Scottsboro softball team won three of its four games during the Snead State Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Field of Dreams Complex in Rainsville.
Scottsboro (5-5) opened the event with an 8-3 over West Point. After trailing 3-1 after two innings, the Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the third inning on Audrey Holland’s RBI single, Anna Stuart Dawson’s two-run double and Olivia Tubbs’ two-run home run.
Ella Lee finished 3-for-3 for Scottsboro while Dawson was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs while Holland was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Amaya Whitson and Kambrie Doss had one hit and one RBI each. Doss recorded two strikeouts in two innings pitched while Alyssa Smart recorded five strikeouts in two innings pitched in relief.
The Wildcats defeated Geraldine 7-0 Friday night. Ella Lee and Olivia Tubbs both homered for Scottsboro and Lee also doubled. Smart finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Wildcats while Lexie Bennett, Holland, Doss, Whitson had one hit each.
Smart pitched all five innings for the Wildcats, allowing two hits and one walk while recording eight strikeouts.
On Saturday, the Wildcats edged Collinsville 6-5. Scottsboro scored three runs in the bottom of third inning, taking the lead on Holland’s RBI single.
Bennett finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and Holland was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Scottsboro while Dawson, Tubbs, Whitson and Lee had one hit each. Dawson got the win in the pitching circle, recording seven strikeouts in four innings.
Scottsboro fell to Buckhorn 6-2 in its final game of the tournament. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Bucks used a six-run fifth inning to claim the win.
Bennett, Holland and Tubbs had one hit each while Doss had one RBI for Scottsboro.
North Jackson goes 3-1 — At Rainsville, the North Jackson (5-4) softball team posted three wins in four games during Snead State Classic at the Field of Dreams Complex.
The Chiefs started the tournament with 14-1 win over Class 6A Cullman. Bailey Abernathy and Arielle Haynes hit two home runs each for North Jackson while Chloe Chisenall hit one. Haynes finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs, Abernathy was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Chisenall was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Destry Lambert had a double and two RBIs and Ja’Khia Hutchins had two hits while Charley Smith had one hit and one RBI.
Lambert pitched four innings and allowed just two hits while striking out three to earn the win in the circle.
North Jackson suffered a 6-3 loss to 6A Buckhorn. Haynes had one hit and two RBIs for the Chiefs while Chisenall had a double and an RBI and Abernathy had a single.
On Saturday, the Chiefs downed 2A Ider 10-3. Abernathy went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Avery Wynn hit a two-run homer while Chisenall had one hit and two RBIs, Hutchins and Hadley Burnette both had one hit and one RBI and Makenna Jones had two RBIs. Burnette pitched five innings and struck out two to get the win in the circle.
North Jackson closed the tournament with an 11-2 win over Guntersville.
Chisenall went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored while Jones was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Wynne hit a three-run homer and Abernathy hit a solo home run. Burnette stuck out two over five innings to get the win in the pitching circle.
