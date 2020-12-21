The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team’s quest for the program’s first Sand Mountain Tournament championship in 28 years came up short against a program on a historic title-winning streak.
Top-seeded and Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview used a big third quarter to spark an eventual 93-77 victory over third-seeded and 2A No. 5-ranked NSM in the Sand
Mountain Tournament finals on Saturday at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
The win was Plainview’s record fifth straight Sand Mountain Tournament title.
NSM (7-3) trailed 24-17 after one quarter before rallying in front 50-48 at halftime. But Plainview (15-1) took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Bison 29-9 in the frame to build a 77-59 advantage.
Luke Smith scored 26 points and Cole Millican netted 23 for the Bears, who have handed NSM two of its three losses this season.
Luke Maples scored 19 points, Russ Marr netted 18 and Derek Bearden had 17 for NSM, which also got seven from Drue Carlton and four each from Lake Bell, Kaleb Helton, Noah Helton and Josh Palmer.
Semifinals
NSM 87, Fyffe 64 — Third-seeded North Sand Mountain advanced to the Sand Mountain Tournament finals for the first time since 2012 thanks to a rout of second-seeded and Class 3A No. 3-ranked Fyffe on Friday.
NSM, which sank 14 3-pointers, led 24-14 after one quarter before outscoring the Red Devils 26-3 in the second quarter to build a 50-17 halftime lead. The Bison were in front 73-43 after three quarters.
Russ Marr scored 31 points and Luke Maples netted 27 for NSM while Derek Bearden added 15 and Noah Helton had seven.
Fyffe (6-3) got 19 points from Brody Dalton and 13 from Xavier Works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.