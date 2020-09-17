The North Sand Mountain football team has rolled to a 3-0 start for the first time in eight years.
The Bison have done so in strong fashion, building large halftime leads on the way to each victory.
“We’ve gotten better every week,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “That’s the main thing. We’re making mistakes — you’re going to make mistakes — but the thing is, other than a couple of things, we aren’t making the same (mistake) over and over.”
The Bison look to remain undefeated when they visit Tanner for a Class 2A Region 7 matchup Friday at 7 p.m. in Limestone County.
It’s only the second meeting between the schools. Tanner defeated NSM 27-17 during a Class 2A second round playoff game in 2013. NSM led 17-6 going into the fourth quarter, but the eventual state champion Rattlers rallied to win.
“Hopefully we’ll have better results over there this time,” Kirby said.
Tanner (2-2, 1-1) was a perennial Class 2A state title contender for a number of years, but the Rattlers have struggled of late, winning just seven games since the 2017 season. Tanner went 1-9 the past two years and one of their wins this season was a COVID-19 related forfeit from Ider last week. Tanner also has a win over Lexington and losses to Ardmore and Section on its 2020 record.
The Rattlers are averaging 19.7 points per game while allowing 29.7.
“They’re a real young football team — got 13 freshmen — but they’ve got potential,” Kirby said.
Evan Fuqua is Tanner’s top offensive weapon. He ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries at Section in Week 2.
“He breaks tackle after tackle,” Kirby said. “We’ve got to get him on the ground.”
NSM is averaging 38 points per game while allowing 10.7. But the Bison have allowed only one score in the first half of games this season, a Section touchdown last week in a 40-13 win in a matchup of region unbeatens.
“I like how we’re playing,” Kirby said. “We’ve gotten better. We just need to keep it up. We need to go over (to Tanner) and take care of business.”
