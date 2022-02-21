The Scottsboro wrestling team had four wrestlers place, including two state runners-up, during the 2022 AHSAA Wrestling Championships Class 5A-6A State Tournament.
Brothers John Stewart and Clinton Stewart finished second in the 120-pound weight class and the 126 weight class respectively while Stone Staton finished third at 106 and Kolby Clark was fifth at 195.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished eighth in the team standings with 83 points. Mortimer Jordan scored 125.5 points to win the Class 5A-6A team state championship, edging runner-up Arab by 6.5 points.
Clinton Stewart (41-2), a senior, went 3-1 at 126 to post his best career state finish. He defeated Tallassee's Bryant Hathcock by pin in Round 1, got a 5-0 decision over Benjamin Russell's Sandlin Pike in the quarterfinals and reached the finals after Wetumpka's Noah Smith had to forfeit their semifinal match for medical reasons.
In the 126 finals, Stewart lost a 5-2 decision via Tiebreaker 1 to McAdory's Hudson Waldrop (88-4). The match was voted the Class 5A-6A division's best match.
John Stewart (36-5) went 3-1 at 120 with wins via pin over Spanish Fort's Austin Arthur and Chelsea's Landon Keith in the first two rounds and a 1-0 decision over Wetumpka's Chad Strickland in the semifinals. But the eighth-grader lost a 6-2 decision to Athens' Will Anderson in the 120 final. It was his fourth loss to Anderson this season.
Staton (48-8) rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to Alexandria's Preston Jones to win four straight matches to finish third. The eighth-grader defeated Gardendale's Demarcus Powe by a 4-3 decision in the third-place match.
Clark (20-5), a senior, went 3-2 on his way to a fifth-place finish. Clark won his first two matches, then rebounded from two straight defeats to place fifth.
Four other Scottsboro wrestlers competed at state. Freshman Cole Snyder posted a 2-2 record at 113 while sophomores Thomas Rackler and Aiden Goggans and junior Nate Warren all went 1-2 at 138, 152 and 220 respectively.
