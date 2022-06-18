Two of Scottsboro’s new Class 5A Region 7 opponents for the 2022 high school football season have hired new head coaches.
Ron Balaskovitz of The Sand Mountain Reporter newspaper in Albertville reported the hirings earlier this week.
On Monday, Sardis hired former Vestavia Hills assistant coach Chris Stephenson, who was previously serving as a head coach at a school in Florida.
Stephenson replaces longtime Sardis head coach Gene Hill, who went 51-64 in 11 seasons at his alma mater. Sardis went 1-19 the past two seasons.
On Tuesday, Crossville promoted assistant coach Riley Edwards to head coach two weeks after the resignation of Josh Taylor.
Taylor, who coached Crossville to an 0-10 record in his lone season as the Lions’ head coach, left for an assistant coaching job at Spain Park.
Edwards is a longtime Collinsville assistant who came to Crossville prior to the 2020 season.
Scottsboro hosts Sardis on Oct. 7 in the first meeting between the schools before hosting Crossville two weeks later on Oct. 21.
