The Skyline baseball team’s 2022 season came to a close at the hands of last season’s Class 1A state runner-up.
No. 4-ranked Donoho swept the Vikings 18-0 and 17-1 during a Class 1A first-round playoff series Friday afternoon in Anniston.
Donoho (17-5) advanced to play Sumiton Christian in the second round. Skyline closed its season at 4-13.
A 12-run second inning powered Donoho to the win while Falcons’ pitcher Slade Haney pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts. Daniel Olinger singled for Skyline’s lone hit while Chase Bickers drew a pair of walks.
In Game 2, Donoho scored five runs in the first inning before pushing across 10 in the third on the way to the finishing off the series sweep.
Olinger finished 3-for-3 with an RBI while Gabe Waldrop went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Skyline. Weston Avans, Bryan Kennamer and Caleb Rowell each drew a walk for the Vikings.
