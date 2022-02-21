The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team entered the Northwest Regional as the defending champion, yet many across the state considered the Wildcats an underdog to No. 2-ranked Pinson Valley.
Given the chance to prove it didn’t consider itself an underdog, Scottsboro proved its point emphatically.
Scottsboro raced out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and never looked back in rolling past Pinson Valley 79-60 in the Northwest Regional semifinals Friday morning at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
“They were ranked No. 2 in the state, we’ve not been ranked in two years,” said Scottsboro coach Jason Bell. “Nobody thought we were going to win today except the guys in the locker room. Really that’s all we care about. We talk about it all the time. We play with a chip on our shoulder. That’s what they should do. These guys put in the time, they’ve worked their tails off and we feel like we get zero respect. We’re in the top eight, rank us or not, we’re there.”
Scottsboro (28-6) plays No. 9 Cullman (26-3) in the regional finals on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.
Scottsboro defeated Pinson Valley in the regional semifinals last season, an 69-67 overtime win in a game played at PVHS because the AHSAA changed regional semifinal games to on-campus sites.
But Pinson Valley (24-8) would get no revenge. Scottsboro started the game on a 13-4 run that featured two 3-pointers from Blake Jones, a Tyson Sexton bucket, a Parker Bell trey and a Jones layup off a Sexton assist. The Wildcats led 22-6 after one quarter, but Pinson Valley pulled within eight with 2:03 remaining. But Scottsboro followed with a bucket and a 3-pointer from Sexton to push the Wildcats’ lead back into double figures at halftime at 34-23.
Pinson Valley scored the opening basket of the third quarter, but Scottsboro countered with free throws from Sexton and Parker Bell, a Jones basket, a Parker Bell layup and Sexton’s bucket and free throws to grab to complete a 10-0 run. Scottsboro eventually led 56-37 after three quarters and led by as many as 25 points in the fourth.
Sexton finished with a game-high 33 points for Scottsboro, making 9-of-14 shots (4-of-6 from the 3-point arc) and 11-of-12 free-throw attempts. Blake Jones netted 18 points and Parker Bell finished with a double-double of 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to go with six assists while Ethan Roberts had seven points and seven rebounds and Seth Whitmire had four points, four assists and four rebounds.
Scottsboro made 57% of its shots in the game (24-of-42), including 55% from the 3-point line (11-of-20) while knocking down 20-of-24 free-throw attempts.
“When we’re making shots and we can dictate the pace of the game,” Jason Bell said. “Our guys stay in the gym, they can shoot it. These guys have confidence no matter who we play or where. When we see the first couple of shots go in, definitely these guys feed off of each other. It’s a good thing to watch as a coach.”
Meanwhile, Pinson Valley made just 21 of their 69 shot attempts (30%) and were 5-of-27 from the 3-point arc and 13-of-19 at the foul line. Pinson Valley standouts Caleb White and Terry Coner Jr. scored 24 and 20 points respectively, but White needed 27 shot attempts and Coner needed 20 to do so.
“I thought we had our best defensive effort of the year for us,” Jason Bell said. “I felt like we contested most of the shots.”
And while Scottsboro’s win certainly turned some heads across the Class 6A landscape, Sexton said the Wildcats aren’t done trying to prove their point.
“Last year it kind of, I wouldn’t say it hurt our feelings, but it made us mad. This year, we don’t really care, it is what it is,” he said. “We just use that disrespect, you could say, as fuel for more energy to get better. The only thing we can do is control what we can control, and we can control the games.”
