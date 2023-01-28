The high school football coaches in Jackson County have released their 2022 All-Jackson County Football Team.
A number of players that helped Pisgah post a historic season — the Eagles went 11-3 and advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals for the third time in school history — were among the county’s top award winners.
Pisgah’s Luke Gilbert was the Jackson County MVP while teammates Mason Holcomb and Legion McCrary were the Co-Offensive Players of the Year and Caiden Hawkins was a Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with North Jackson’s Wil Sims.
Gilbert was an all-state wide receiver who also made two starts at quarterback for an injured Holcomb. The sophomore had 45 receptions for 976 yards and 15 touchdowns and he also completed 22 of 41 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries. Defensively, Gilbert had 62 tackles (47 solo), seven of which were for a loss, a forced fumble, four pass break-ups and three interceptions.
Holcomb, who was also the 2021 Jackson County Offensive Player of the Year, finished the 2022 season completing 114 of 202 passes for 2,137 yards and 24 touchdowns. The junior also ran for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries. Meanwhile, McCrary rushed for 1,469 yards and 20 touchdowns on 190 carries while also catching 16 passes for 189 yards during his sophomore season.
Hawkins, a senior linebacker, was a second-team Class 2A all-state selection and was also the Class 2A Region 7 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He finished the season with 149 tackles, including 107 solo tackles, with four tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, two forced fumbles and one pass break-up. Sims, a senior linebacker who was also a Class 4A All-Region 8 selection, recorded 100 tackles, four quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles for North Jackson during the 2022 campaign.
Pisgah led the way with 11 all-county selections while North Sand Mountain had six, North Jackson had five, Woodville had four and Section and three.
› Here are 2022 All-Jackson County Football selections by team:
North Jackson — Sr. LB Wil Sims, Jr. Athlete Nick Jernigan, Soph. RB Diego Holt, Jr. OL CJ Gulley, Sr. DE Colton Carpenter
North Sand Mountain — Sr. OL/DL Levi Pettijohn, Jr. RB/DB Kaden Moore, Soph. QB Landon Keller; Sr. WR/LB Blake Blevins, Sr. WR Blake Hill, Sr. WR/DB Nyle Poore
Pisgah — Jr. WR/DB Jakob Kirby, Jr.. OL JD Martin, Sr. OL AJ Gant, Soph. OL JJ Williams, Sr. OL Clay Williams, Sr. DL Caleb Green, Fr. LB Jett Jeffery
Section — Sr. QB/LB Jaylan McCarver, Sr. RB/LB Jr. Walker, Sr. RB/LB Cameron Summerford
Woodville — Jr. RB/LB Ace Weaver, Jr. QB/DB Sam Peek; Soph. OL/DL Steve Williams, Soph. WR/CB Rychard Rosas
› Here is the list of players by team who were honorable mention all-county:
North Jackson — Sr. OL Levi Hughes, Soph. LB Cardarius Ringer, Sr. LB CJ Smith, Jr. WR Jonathan Linderman
North Sand Mountain — Jr. OL/DL Cruz Yates, Sr. OL/DL Lucas Steele, Sr. RB/DB Kayden Gilley
Pisgah — Jr. LB Grant Smith, Jr. DB Fox Tinker, Soph. DL Dale Johns, Soph. LB Levi Horton
Section — Jr. OL/DL Evan Hammon, Sr. OL/DL Justin Cornelison, Sr. DB Dillon Pope, Soph. RB/DB Brayden Williams, Sr. OL/DL Jed Sparks
Woodville — Sr. OL/DL Shane Hughes, Soph. OL/DL Landon Williams, Soph. LB/RB Jayse Hucks, Soph. OL/DL Issaih Vasquez, 8th-grader LB/OL Eli Maynard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.