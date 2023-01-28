Luke Gilbert

Pisgah all-state sophomore wide receiver Luke Gilbert was named the 2022 Jackson County MVP.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The high school football coaches in Jackson County have released their 2022 All-Jackson County Football Team.

A number of players that helped Pisgah post a historic season — the Eagles went 11-3 and advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals for the third time in school history — were among the county’s top award winners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.