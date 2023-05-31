The Scottsboro baseball team posted a runner-up finish in Class 5A Area 14 play to advance to the 5A playoffs this past season, and several of the players that helped make that happen have been recognized for their performances in area play.
Four Scottsboro players were named all-area while three more players were named all-area honorable mention.
Senior third baseman Colton Atkinson, senior first baseman Carson Chapman, senior designated hitter Gregory French and junior pitcher Eli Sparks were all-area selections.
Senior pitcher/outfielder Trey Cooper, senior outfielder/pitcher Luke Dixson and sophomore catcher Trent Wilson were tabbed all-area honorable mentions.
French hit a team-leading .420 (37-for-88) with six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 24 RBIs during the 2023 season while Atkinson batted .400 (38-for-95) with 12 doubles, five home runs, one triple and a team-high 29 RBIs and Chapman batted .233 (21-for-90) with four doubles, a team-best six home runs and 21 RBIs. Sparks went 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
Dixson hit .276 (29-for-105) with four doubles, 12 RBIs and five stolen bases at the plate while posting a 3.28 ERA on the mound with 16 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. Cooper batted .220 (22-for-100) with three doubles, one triple, seven RBIs and also went 3-1 with a 3.93 ERA and six strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. Wilson batted .325 (25-for-77) with four doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.
