A new volleyball head coach and two new track and field head coaches were among the coaching items approved during the Jackson County Board of Education’s Aug. 3 meeting.
Peggy Brock was hired as North Sand Mountain’s new head volleyball coach. Brock takes over for Samantha Alsobrook, who coached the Bison for the past two seasons.
NSM also hired Colby Palmer as its new cross country head coach. Palmer takes over for Reggie Culpepper, whose retirement was approved during Monday ’s meeting.
Meanwhile, Section has hired Melissa McCutchen as its new cross country head coach. She replaces Stormy Stevens, who stepped down in May after accepting a job at Fort Payne High School.
