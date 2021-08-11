Thomas Looney continues to rack up golfing titles at Goose Pond Colony.
Less than a month after winning his fifth Goose Pond Colony Invitational title, Looney claimed the Goose Pond Colony Club Championship this past weekend.
The Scottsboro native claimed the title in the championship flight with a two-round, 12-under par 132. Looney shot an opening round 10-under par 62 on Saturday and a 2-under par 70 on Sunday. He edged runner-up Steven Locke, who was 10-under par (67-67-134), for the championship.
Rounding out the championship flight were Chris Hancock third (74-72-146), Levi Shelton fourth (73-76-149), JB Sandlin fifth (76-75-151), John Austin Dolberry sixth (79-74-153) and Zach Belvin seventh (77-85-162).
Juniors 14-18-year-olds Division — Abby Hambrick won the Juniors club title. The Scottsboro High School golfer shot a two-round 159 (76-83). Greyson Widgeon finished second (110-99-209) and Brylie Evans was third (116-118-234).
Juniors 8-11-year-olds Division — Paul Stewart won the Juniors 8-11-year-olds Division. He shot a 48 in both of his nine-hole rounds to finish with a 96.
Regular ‘A’ Division — Ronnie White finished first (71-72-143) in the Regular ‘A’ Division via tiebreaker over runner-up Keith Pearson was second (70-73-143). Rickey Whitehead finished third (75-75-150) while Blake Millican was fourth (75-77-152) and James Parrett was fifth (76-82-158).
Regular ‘B’ Division — Stacy Willis (77-81-158) won the Regular ‘B’ Division while Ethan Roberts was second (78-81-159), Daran Anderson third (89-74-163), James Kean fourth (79-89-168) and Buckner Anderson fifth (87-82-169).
Senior Division — Alan Looney won the Senior Division with a 6-under par 138 (65-73). Kenny Burton finished second (74-80-154) and Jim Reid was third (81-85-166).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.