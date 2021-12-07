Sophomore Jameson Gray came soaring down the lane, grabbing the basketball just as it came off the rim and slamming it home for as exciting a putback as Scottsboro has had this season.
It was the exclamation point on a statement win to begin Class 6A Area 15 play for the defending area champions.
Scottsboro raced out to a 21-point halftime lead and fought off a Fort Payne rally attempt in the second half to notch a 71-57 area victory against its TopCat rival Friday night at Hambrick Hall.
It was the 19 straight home win for Scottsboro (7-2, 1-0), which has also won four straight games overall against Fort Payne.
The Wildcats used a similar recipe to post a win as it has in previous home games — dominant first-half performances.
Back-to-back Kyle Wright 3-pointers gave Scottsboro a quick 12-3 lead, and it went to double digits after five straight points from Parker Bell. Gray then drained a trey and Whitmire swished a floater in the lane before Gray’s two-handed slam off a missed Scottsboro layup. Gray scored again to give the Wildcats a 26-7 lead after one quarter, and 3-pointers from Gray and Ethan Roberts gave Scottsboro a 32-11 advantage. Scottsboro then got three-point play from Roberts with 0.2 seconds left in the first half for a 43-22 halftime lead.
Fort Payne (6-4, 0-1) pulled to within 53-40 after three quarters and scored the first basket of the second half to get within 11 of Scottsboro. But Scottsboro ran its lead back to as many as 17 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“Again it was a great first half ,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “We’ve got to get our third quarter woes figured out, but it’s good to get a win...again we keep responding (when teams make a run). That’s what good teams do.”
Tyson Sexton led the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points while Wright and Parker Bell netted 14 each, and Gray totaled 11 and Roberts added eight. Nolan Fowler was Fort Payne’s lone scorer in double figures with 15 points.
Jason Bell lauded the performances of reserves Gray, Roberts and Wright in the victory.
“(Gray) played well, Kyle Wright played well, Ethan Roberts played well,” Jason Bell said. “The way the game was going with foul trouble like that, that’s what those guys need to do. They’re all 10th-graders and they played great.”
