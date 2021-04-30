Pitching dominated the game, but errors decided it.
Visiting Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah escaped with a 2-1 victory over Scottsboro Tuesday afternoon at SHS.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart tossed a two-hitter while Pisgah’s Kennedy Barron pitched a three-hitter. Neither pitcher allowed an earned run as both teams committed three errors that led to the game’s three combined runs.
“Every run on the board, for both teams, was because of errors,” said Scottsboro coach Robyn Johnson. “If not, it’s still 0-0,”
It wasn’t a pretty win, Pisgah coach Billy Duncan acknowledged, but it did get the Eagles back in the win column while snapping a four-game losing streak.
“I think we’ve only had one other time we’d lost four in a row (in program history),” he said. “When you play a tough schedule, that’s going to happen. We’ve given away a few close games in the last week, so it felt good to win a close game.”
Meanwhile, the loss was just Scottsboro’s second in its last 16 games. Johnson said the Wildcats can’t lose momentum with the postseason play starting next week.
“I think we started getting in the groove of things a little bit,” she said. “We’ve been playing pretty well, and we’ve found a way to win a few of those (games) when we didn’t. But we’ve still got (improvement) to do. I know we’ve done well, but as well as we’ve done, we’re not being as consistent we’ve got to be.”
Pisgah (25-10) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Hannah Duncan, who reached base and advanced all the way around to third on a throwing error after a bunt, scored after an errant throw following Briley Worley’s fly out. Scottsboro (20-12-1) tied the game in the bottom of the second when catcher Ella Lee reached on a dropped fly ball in the outfield, and her courtesy runner, Carli Lynch, later scored on Austin McNeece’s RBI single.
But Pisgah countered by scoring what proved to be the winning run in the top of the third inning. After back-to-back throwing errors on Scottsboro allowed Pisgah runners to reach to start the inning, Lila Kate Wheeler scored on Molly Heard’s RBI single. Heard had both of Pisgah’s hits.
The game was all pitching after that, with Barron pitching out of a jam — Scottsboro had runners at second and third base with one out but was unable to score — in the bottom of the sixth before getting a game-ending ground out with the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win.
“Kennedy located the ball well, and we got the ball where we were expecting to,” said Billy Duncan whose team swept the season series with the Wildcats. “When we call a pitch and everybody is shifting (defensively), and she hits that location and get the out you need, it’s a big deal, especially when you’ve got runners and second and third and you keep that runner from advancing. I thought see did a really good job of that because Scottsboro had runners in scoring position several times.”
Barron finished with three strikeouts while allowing three hits, one walk and one hit batter. Smart finished with four strikeouts while allowing just two hits, one walk and two hit batters.
“Alyssa threw a two-hitter — she shut them down — and we scored one run,” Johnson said. “We can’t do that. We had runners on. We’ve got to be clutch at the plate.”
