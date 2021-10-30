Scottsboro did not post perfect scores during Thursday’s Class 6A Section 4 Cross Country Races, but coach Luke Robinson said it felt that way.
The Wildcat swept the girls and boys sectional championships in dominant fashion at John Hunt Park in Huntsville Thursday afternoon.
Scottsboro also had the top individual finishers in each 5K race, Ally Campbell in the girls race and Evan Hill in the boys race.
“There is nothing to be upset about today,” Robinson said.
Both teams repeated as the Section 6 champion in their division and will run Nov. 6 in the 2021 AHSAA Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton. Scottsboro runs in the Class 6A Boys State Championship Race at 8:50 a.m. and in the 6A Girls State Championship Race at 9:50 a.m.
Scottsboro won the Class 6A Girls Section 6 Race title with a winning low team score of 23 after having five of the top-eight runners and nine of the top-16. Runner-up Randolph (56), third-place Athens (90) and fourth-place Decatur (126) also clinched spots in next weekend’s state meet.
Campbell won the individual sectional title for a second straight season. The sophomore ran a personal-record time of 19:09.48, which was 1:18 faster than her winning sectional time last season despite the extremely windy conditions runners faced on Thursday.
“That was a big ol’ PR for (Campbell) and a good time in the season to do that,” Robinson said. “She went after it. It’s really windy, she just put her head down and ran. It’s impressive. Proud of her.”
All the girls did a good job. (With this wind) you’ve got to be tough. Grit and bear it and tough it out and they did.”
Senior Maddie Gossett finished third (20:04.09) for Scottsboro while junior Emma Bradford (20:40.35) was fifth, sophomore Smith Bradford sixth (20:51.18), eighth-grader Mia Martin eighth (20:57.08), freshman Mabry Bonsall ninth (20:58.72), freshman Cambree Bradford 11th (21:13.93), senior Lauren Paradise 13th (21:32.15), seventh-grader Banks Bradford 16th (21:52.21) and junior Shelton Linville 27th (22:55.41).
In the boys race, defending Class 6A state champion Scottsboro nearly posted a perfect score, finishing with a winning low score of 17.
Hill, a junior, took the top spot in the Class 6A Boys Section 6 Race with a time of 15:35.92.
“Evan went after it and crushed it,” Robinson said. “They all fought through (the wind). They crushed it. They had a goal of a perfect score, just one runner away from that.”
Senior Reese Bell finished second (16:05.99) for Scottsboro while sophomore Stephen Jones was third (16:13.93), senior Rex Green fifth (16:16.68), senior Zach Avenel sixth (16:37.08), sophomore Hamilton Richardson 19th (17:25.94), senior Ridge Wells 21st (17:45.93), junior Josh Hill 24th (18:08.47), junior Cameron Estes 33rd (18:47.77) and freshman Mcgee Kilgore 36th (18:58.65).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.