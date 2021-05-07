The 2021 high school golf season came to a close for Scottsboro golfers during sub-state tournaments this week.
On Monday, senior Matt Croft closed his career with a strong round during the North 5 Sub-State Boys Golf Tournament at Cypress Lakes Country Club in Muscle Shoals.
The top-two teams and top-two individual golfers not on the roster of a top-two team advanced to next week’s Class 6A state tournament at Magnolia Grove in Mobile.
Croft shot a 7-over par 71 and finished six shots back of the second individual state qualifier, Northridge’s Caleb Terrell, who shot a 1-over par 72. Mountain Brook’s Will Feagin shot a 69 and was the other individual qualifier.
Croft’s round featured 12 pars, five bogeys and one double bogey. The senior parred his final three holes.
On Wednesday, Scottsboro sophomore Abby Hambrick shot an 85 and sophomore Kaitlyn Price carded a 97 during the North 3 Sub-State Girls Golf Tournament at Cypress Lakes Country Club.
“I think the experience of seeing that they both are capable of making it to sub-state and even state is motivation they will both use in the coming seasons,” said Scottsboro varsity girls golf coach Mary Margaret Green. “Abby and Kaitlyn are very competitive girls. I know they will continue to grow and get better.”
