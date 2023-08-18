The Lions won the junior varsity/junior high portion 7-0 on Oscar Pantor’s 43-yard touchdown run.
For the varsity, senior quarterback Josh Varner ran for a team-high 91 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while also finishing 5-of-12 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown, a long score to newcomer Kodee Vaught, who caught three passes for 117 yards.
“I thought we threw the ball better than we probably expected. We’ve been working to develop the passing game. I was happy with that,” Edwards said. “Kodee was really impressive — 117 yards (receiving) for your first game is not bad. Jackson LeRoy also did well at a new position. I think we executed the more complicated stuff in the playbook well. Overall I think it helped us.”
LeRoy ran for 23 yards on three carries while Brayden Matthews had 12 yards on five carries and three catches for five yards. Jacob Stringer also had one catch for four yards.”
New Section head coach Riley Edwards didn’t always like what he saw from the Lions during their preseason jamboree at Cedar Bluff Thursday night.
But overall, Edwards said the jamboree was beneficial to a team learning new systems and new coaches.
“We did some good stuff, did some bad stuff,” Edwards said, “and found things we’ve got to fix. Effort was good, we played hard. Just got to be consistent in everything. But we got some answers to some questions we wanted to (answer) and now we’ll watch the film, evaluate it and make corrections.”
Section fell to the host Tigers 35-14 in the three-quarter varsity portion of the jamboree.
Meanwhile, Cedar Bluff got touchdown runs of 59, 5, 36 and 7 yards from running back Hunter Jenkins in the win while Hunter Stallings threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Byrann Kinsey.
Edwards said the Section defense struggled in the tackling department during the jamboree.
“We’ve got to get better at tackling,” he said. “A ton of missed tackles. A lot of times we made first contact in the backfield but didn’t get them down. A lot of times it was the fourth or fifth contact before we got them stopped. Got to get that fixed.”
Section visits Decatur Heritage in its season opener next week.
