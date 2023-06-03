If anyone ever questioned Josue Luna’s commitment to running, Scott Hall has an answer for them.
There were many times during Luna’s high school career when a late Friday night of football gave way to an early Saturday morning of cross country.
“We might have a long road trip on Friday, get home after midnight, and then Josue would get up early and go run a cross country meet. That’s one example of the determination of Josue to run and excel as a runner,” said Hall, an assistant football coach and head track and field coach at North Sand Mountain High School.
Luna will take that commitment and determination to the sport to Northeast Alabama community College this fall to be a part of NACC’s first mens cross country team. The 2023 NSM graduate recently signed with the Mustangs’ new program during a signing ceremony at NSM.
“It is very exciting for me,” Luna said. “I love too look at it as history. We are expanding NACC programs and hopefully we can do big things this year under a brilliant coach.”
NACC head coach Patrick Laney believes Luna will be a huge asset for the program in Year 1 and beyond.
“I anticipate him being a headline-making runner for us this season,” Laney said. “Josue has an opportunity to be a leader for us and hopefully run (at a four-year college) down the road. He has a phenomenal spirit and untapped potential due to giving great effort. He represents everything we want in a Mustang athlete.”
Luna enjoyed a solid career for NSM in both cross country and track and field, qualifying for state in both sports. He was also part of NSM’s 2022-23 Jackson County Boys Basketball Tournament championship team.
“Josue has been a great asset to NSM athletics since seventh grade and it has been a pleasure to have had the privilege to coach him for several years in multiple sports,” Hall said. “Northeast cross country has gotten an outstanding young man who I believe will bring a lot of value to their young program.”
Luna said he wants to help make NACC cross country a program the school can be proud of.
“I want to show that our local community college can make noise in this sport,” he said. “I think running at the college level will be a lot more competitive and full of challenges, but nevertheless full of opportunities. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.