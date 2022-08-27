The Section football team suffered a heat-breaking loss for a second straight week.
Host Valley Head rallied used a late touchdown to force overtime before edging the Lions 26-20 in the extra session Friday night.
The Tigers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Section (0-2) while handing Section head coach Chris Hammon his first loss to his alma mater in three games. The win also evened the series between head-coaching brothers Chris Hammon and Valley Head’s Charles Hammon.
Section, which lost on a last-second field goal to Class 1A No. 6-ranked Decatur Heritage, took a 6-0 lead 46 seconds into game when Dylan Pope hit Brayden Williams for a 64-yard touchdown pass.
The Lions carried that lead into the third quarter before Hunter Robinson’s 23-yard touchdown run tied the game. Section countered two minutes later to go up 12-6 on Jr. Walker’s 32-yard touchdown run, but Valley Head took a 14-6 lead three minutes later on Robinson’s 6-yard touchdown run and Eian Bain’s two-point conversion.
Section went back in front 20-12 with 10:38 left to go in the game on Cameron Summerford’s 27-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion.
Valley Head tied the game with 25 seconds on Robinson’s 3-yard touchdown run. But Section stopped Robinson on the two-point conversion, forcing overtime.
The Lions failed to score on their overtime possession and Bain’s touchdown run gave Valley Head (2-0) the win.
Summerford ran for 125 yards on 12 carries for the Lions while Jr. Walker had 94 yards on 23 carries and Pope had 50 yards on 16 carries. Pope finished 4-of-8 passing for 82 yards.
Bain ran for 230 yards on 27 carries for Valley Head while Robinson had 142 yards on 17 carries.
