Sam Peek helped Woodville collect one of its football program’s most notable all-time victories last Friday night.
The senior quarterback ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, completed 8 of 13 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown and scored a two-point conversion on offense while also making 11 tackles on defense during the Panthers’ 38-27 victory over Cedar Bluff.
It was Woodville’s first win against Cedar Bluff in 16 all-time meetings.
For his efforts, Peek has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season were:
Jacobi Edmondson, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns (73, 31 and 24 yards) on 14 carries in the Wildcats’ 63-38 win over Boaz.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The senior completed 8 of 9 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a 12-yard touchdown during the Eagles’ 50-7 win over Sand Rock.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The junior ran for 174 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown (58 yards) and also caught a 41-yard pass during the Chiefs’ loss to Westminster Christian.
Jaxon McMonigle, Woodville – The senior recorded 21 tackles, including four for a loss, on defense while also catching four passes for 28 yards during the Panthers’ win over Cedar Bluff.
Jayden Gilbert, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns (57, 1 and 20 yards) on seven carries during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Josh Varner, Section — The senior ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and was 5-of-12 passing for 42 yards during the Lions’ loss to Collinsville.
Ace Weaver, Woodville — The senior ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass on offense, returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown and had another 41-yard return on special teams while making eight tackles, including two for a loss, during the Panthers’ win over Cedar Bluff.
Antonio Brocks, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 95 yards and a touchdown (60 yards) on six carries and caught a 34-yard pass during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Nick Jernagin, North Jackson — The senior completed 5-of-14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 30 yards and a touchdown on four carries during the Chiefs’ loss to Westminster Christian.
Cole Rauechle, Scottsboro — The sophomore tied a school-record by kicking nine extra points during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Landon Watkins, Pisgah — The sophomore ran for 48 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 77 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ win over Sand Rock.
Steve Williams, Woodville — The junior recorded 15 tackles, including three for a loss and one quarterback sack, and forced a fumble during the Panthers’ win over Cedar Bluff.
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns while completing 3-of-4 passes for 68 yards during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The junior caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, had a 2-yard touchdown run and ran for a two-point conversion during the Eagles’ win over Sand Rock.
Nick Price, Jr., North Jackson — The freshman caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs’ loss to Westminster Christian.
Druw Smith, Scottsboro — The senior recorded a team-high 13 tackles (10 solos) during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Kade Davis, NSM — The sophomore recorded 21 tackles during the Bison’s loss to Fyffe.
Jett Jeffery, Pisgah — The sophomore recorded four tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble during the Eagles’ win over Sand Rock.
Garrett Venable, Scottsboro — The junior recorded four tackles, including two quarterback sacks, during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
