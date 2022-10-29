The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team dominated the first step in their quest to win a sixth straight state championship.
Scottsboro had the top-two individual finishers and three of the top-four while placing all five of its scoring runners in the Top-11 on the way to claiming the Class 5A Boys Section 4 title on Thursday at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Scottsboro has won a sectional 23 consecutive sectional titles.
“Keep ‘em coming,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, whose team advanced to the run in the Class 5A Boys State 5K Race at the 2022 AHSAA Cross Country Championships Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton.
“We checked the box, we’re going to state, made it to next weekend. Everybody has still kind of been in a cage and we haven’t it opened it yet. That’ll get opened next weekend.”
Scottsboro closed with a winning low team score of 26, easily in front of runner-up Ardmore (70), third-place Fairview (89) and fourth-place Lawrence County (107). All four teams advanced to the state meet.
Scottsboro senior Evan Hill was the sectional’s individual champion after crossing the finish line in 16:07.46. It was the second straight individual sectional title for the Auburn commit, who won the Class 6A Section 6 race a year ago.
Junior Stephen Jones (16:20.03) finished second for the Wildcats while Hamilton Richardson was fourth (16:53.71), Josh Hill eighth (17:15.05) and Brady Strickland 11th (17:32.61) to round out Scottsboro’s five scoring runners. Evan Hill, Jones, Richardson and Josh Hill each earned all-sectional honors thanks to their Top-10 finishes.
Also for Scottsboro, Wilson Hill finished 16th (18:13.15) while Patton Russell was 20th (18:21.67), Will Paradise 26th (18:40.80) and Ryder Linville 27th (18:42.59).
“As far as times go, I thought they were actually a lot better than what I figured they’d be after what we did 48 hours ago (in practice) on Tuesday. So I think we’re looking good,” Robinson said. “The boys, we had a couple of our top runners trying to pace and keep some other runners up. It was kind of a workout kind of day. About 3500 meters through the race, they started moving.”
Class 5A Girls Section 4 — Scottsboro claimed a berth in next weekend’s AHSAA Cross Cross State Championships with a runner-up sectional finish Thursday morning.
The Wildcats finished second behind top-ranked Lawrence County, which had the top-three and five of the top-nine finishers to claim the title.
Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams was the individual champion after crossing the line in 18:12.73.
Scottsboro, Class 5A’s No. 2-ranked team, was second with a team score of 59. Third-place Arab (106) and fourth-place Brewer (118) also qualified for state.
Ally Campbell finished sixth (19:30.07) and Emma Bradford placed seventh (19:33.52) to lead the Scottsboro cause while earning all-sectional honors. Rounding out the Wildcats’ top-five scoring runners were Mia Martin 14th (21:20.67), Gracy Coley 17th (21:32.10) and Smith Bradford 19th (21:38.43). Also for the Wildcats, Addison Joose finished 22nd (21:54.33) while Shelton Linville was 25th (22:40.06), Makenna Howes 27th (22:48.36) and Cadence Laughlin 35th (23:54.07).
The loss ended Scottsboro’s sectional title winning streak at 22. The Wildcats had won a sectional title every year since the AHSAA began holding sectional tournaments as part of its postseason format in 2000.
Robinson said the Wildcats still achieved their “main goal” during sectionals.
“We had a hard practice on Tuesday and I know some of the girls are kind of bummed about their times, but we’ve got to keep reminding ourselves that the target was not sectionals, the target is still next weekend (at the state meet),” Robinson said. “We did our job today, we came in here and got qualified (for state), and that was the main goal today. So we checked that box. That’s kind of how we look at sectionals. The goal is to come in here and get to the next race.”
Scottsboro will run in the Class 5A Girls State 5K Race at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.
