sbor girls xc

Scottsboro finished second in the 2022 AHSAA Class 5A Girls Section 4 Cross Country meet on Thursday. Scottsboro runners (left to right) are Ally Campbell, Makenna Howes, Gracy Coley, Smith Bradford, Shelton Linville, Emma Bradford, Cadence Laughlin, Addison Joose and Mia Martin.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team dominated the first step in their quest to win a sixth straight state championship.

Scottsboro had the top-two individual finishers and three of the top-four while placing all five of its scoring runners in the Top-11 on the way to claiming the Class 5A Boys Section 4 title on Thursday at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.