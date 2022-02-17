The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team just missed putting a tournament championship on its 2022 resume.
A late goal lifted Westbrook Christian past Scottsboro 3-2 in the finals of the Golden Goals Tournament in Albertville last weekend.
Scottsboro (3-2-1) went 2-1-1 in the tournament.
The Wildcats opened the event with 4-all draw with Moody. Scottsboro eighth-grader Alvaro Macias Cazorla, an all-tournament selection, scored three goals for a hat trick against Moody. Teruya Isozaki had one goal and one assist for the Wildcats, who also got one assist each from Marcos Francisco and Rene Miguel and four saves in goal from keeper Leo Hetzel.
The Wildcats then defeated Class 1A-3A No. 7-ranked Collinsville 3-2. Cazorla had the go-ahead goal off an assist from Isozaki with less than 10 minutes remaining for Scottsboro, which also got goals from Jaime Nolasco and Maxi Klotz, assists from Nolasco and Juan Tomas and four saves from Hetzel.
Scottsboro then defeated Sylacauga 4-1 to advance to the championship match. Cazorla, Francisco, Miguel and Colby Durham scored one goal each for the Wildcats while Tomas had an assist and Hetzel had two saves.
Scottsboro held a 2-0 halftime lead on Westbrook Christian thanks to two goals from Francisco before the Warriors rallied in the second half.
Scottsboro girls finish fourth — Scottsboro posted a fourth-place finish in the Golden Goals’ 16-team varsity girls division.
Scottsboro (2-3-1) opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Class 1A-3A No. 15-ranked Collinsville. It was the Scottsboro girls soccer program’s first win over ranked opponent. All-tournament selection Nevada Champion had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats while Maddie West had one goal — West had the go-ahead goal with four minutes remaining and the match tied 2-all — and keeper Jasmine Hill recorded five saves in goal.
Scottsboro then posted a 3-0 win over Hokes Bluff in the quarterfinals. Champion found the net for two goals and assisted on Adela Francisco’s goal. Francisco also had an assist for Scottsboro while Hill recorded a one-save shutout in goal.
The Wildcats fell 3-1 to 7A No. 15 Smiths Station in the semifinals, as Champion recorded her sixth goal of the season while goal keepers Hill and Lydia West had nine and seven saves respectively.
Scottsboro fell to 1A-3A No. 2-ranked Susan Moore 10-0 in the third-place game.
Scottsboro junior varsity boys win Golden Cup title — Scottsboro won the Golden Cup junior varsity boys tournament championship thanks to a 6-0 win over Hokes Bluff in the finals. Scottsboro outscored its opponents 10-0 in the tournament. Isaias Vicente was the Golden Cup MVP.
Scottsboro junior varsity girls finish second in Golden Cup title — Scottsboro finished second in the Golden Cup’s junior varsity girls division. The Wildcats went 1-1-1 in the tournament.
