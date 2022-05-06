Local anglers were the top winners at the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Fishing League’s latest tournament.
Scottsboro won the six-man team championship while two Skyline fishermen won the angler duo division title during at Weiss Lake in Cherokee County last weekend.
Skyline’s Gabriel Petty and Cody Carden took the top spot in the angler duo division with five fish weighing 15.60 pounds. Their largest fish was a 3.47-pounder, which was the 12th largest fish caught during the tournament. Nick Baugh served as their boat captain.
Petty and Carden edged the Scottsboro duo of Kolby Clark and Landon Grider, who caught five fish weighing 14.56 pounds.
Clark and Grider teamed up with fellow Scottsboro angler duos Connor McLaughlin and Barclay Butler and Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon to win the six-man team title with 13 fish weighing 28.97 pounds. McLaughlin and Butler finished 18th overall with five fish weighing 7.51 pounds while Anderson and Widgeon were 25th overall with three fish for 6.90 pounds, including the tournament’s eighth biggest fish, a 3.88-pounder.
Also for Scottsboro, Grant West and Lydia West finished 16th overall with five fish weighing 8.19 pounds while Parker Dodson and Preston Dodson were 71st with one fish weighing 3.03 pounds and Thomas Stewart and Jackson Reed 106th with one fish weighing 1.29 pounds.
Jordan Guest and Landon Guest gave Skyline two top-10 angler duos, finishing sixth with five fish weighing 10.98 pounds. Skyline’s Jacob Baugh and Scott York finished 41st with three fish weighing 5.76 pounds while Landon Rousseau and Brody Berninger were 76th with a 2.86 pounder and Elijah Edmonds and Matthew Venable were 98th with a 1.73-pounder.
Skyline’s No. 1 team finished eighth and its No. 2 team finished 11th in the six-man team standings.
Meanwhile, Pisgah’s Bode Smith and Parker Law finished 85th with one fish weighing 2.43 pounds while Dallon Phillips and Brantley Barrentine were 102nd with a 1.48-pounder.
Last week’s tournament was the last one of the regular season. The Alabama B.A.S.S. High School State Tournament is June 3-4 at Lake Eufaula.
