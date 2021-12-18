After his team ended the first-half with a 9-0 scoring run in the final 55 seconds to turn a slim lead into a 14-point advantage, North Jackson varsity boys basketball coach Tony Brown issued a challenge at halftime.
“I challenged them to in third quarter to put it away,” Brown said.
His Chiefs did just that.
North Jackson outscored state-line rival South Pittsburg 26-8 in the third quarter to invoke the mercy rule during an eventual 63-39 win Thursday night in Stevenson.
I felt like that was probably the best third quarter we’ve played all season, probably the best we’ve played all season period,” Brown said. “Right before we went into halftime, we got some steals and started putting the pressure on them that we’ve been wanting to do the whole night. We knew we could run against them, thought if we did run and gun, they couldn’t match our speed.”
North Jackson led 16-11 after one quarter and was in front 26-21 with just under a minute remaining when Cadelle McDonald knocked down a 3-pointer, Brady Cunningham had a steal and layup, Zeke Ballard had a steal and layup and DeVontay Pickett had a steal that led to Ballard’s driving bucket to beat the halftime buzzer.
And after Brown issued the challenge to put the game out of reach, the Chiefs got a Cunningham 3-pointer and a layup, a Preston Miller layup and
two Ballard free throws on their first four possessions of the second half to open up a 44-21 advantage. North Jackson took its largest lead at 61-26 on Malachi Potter’s 3-pointer with 2:00 minutes left in the third before leading 61-29 entering the final stanza.
“It was a good win against a rival,” Brown said.
Miller and Ballard scored 19 and 17 points respectively for North Jackson, which also got seven from Cunningham, six from Potter, five each from McDonald and Pickett and two each from Gannon Jernigan and Alleegan Fenn.
Cash Tipton scored 16 points and Reggie Hunter added six for South Pittsburg (3-4), which hosts North Jackson on Monday.
GIRLS
North Jackson 53, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 44 — North Jackson pulled away in the fourth quarter to record their first win of the season.
“Good win for the girls,” said North Jackson coach Tony Brown. “We found a way to win. We’ve come up short in some games that we had chances (to win). Maybe we’re getting to know what we need to do (in those close games).”
North Jackson (1-7) jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the opening quarter before carrying a 14-8 lead into second. South Pittsburg (2-8) rallied to tie the game 20-all at halftime, but the Chiefs led 38-32 after three quarters and led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.
Avery Wynne scored a game-high 15 points for North Jackson while Bailey Abernathy netted 12, Tyra Smith had 10, Peyton Hill had eight, Arielle Haynes had four and Sarah Garner had three.
Daycia Mabry scored nine points, Te’Aiysha Baker had eight and Cassie Andry and Cambria Mabry had seven each for South Pittsburg.
