The Pisgah girls basketball team knocked off one of Class 3A’s top teams Tuesday night.
The Eagles opened up a double-digit lead in the opening quarter and made it stand up on the way to a 77-64 win over visiting Collinsville.
Pisgah (4-0) built a 23-13 lead after one quarter and was in front 45-30 at halftime and 60-47 after three quarters.
Molly Heard scored 22 points and Kallie Tinker netted 19 for the Eagles while Karlee Holcomb had 11, Piper Anderson had nine, Lila Kate Wheeler had seven and Madeline Flammia had four.
Kayla Beene scored 24 points and Tyla Tatum netted 20 for Collinsville (0-2).
Skyline 66, North Jackson 25 — At Stevenson, visiting Skyline built a double-figure lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half for a win over a county rival Tuesday night.
Skyline (1-3) led 14-6 after one quarter and 29-12 at halftime before extending its advantage to 55-22 after three quarters.
Kaina King scored a game-high 24 points for Skyline while Gracie Rowell had 17, Lexie Stucky had 11 and Blakely Stucky had 10.
Sarah Garner and Arielle Haynes scored six points each for North Jackson (0-1) while Bailey Abernathy and Tyra Smith had five each.
Sylvania 58, Section 26 — At Section, the Lions dropped their home opener Tuesday night to last season’s Class 3A state runner-up Sylvania.
Section (0-2) trailed 25-3, 36-13, 53-23 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Armstrong scored 18 points for the Lions while Morgan Armstrong added four.
Leading scorers for Sylvania (1-0) were Ambriel Stopyak with 16 points, Abby Santiago with 13 and Leianna Currie with 10.
