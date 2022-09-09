Tinker

Fox Tinker (7) returns a kickoff 92 yards for a  touchdown to start Pisgah's rally for a 40-28 win over Class 2A Region 7 foe Collinsville Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

It wasn’t pretty, but it turned out sweet as No. 7-ranked Pisgah used a second half rally for the second time in three weeks to turn back a gritty, young Collinsville team 40-28 Thursday night at home in Class 2A Region 7 play.

The win improved the Eagles to 3-0 for the first time since 2018, head coach Luke Pruitt’s first year. That 2018 team only won once more the rest of the season. The 2022 version is expected to be much different. 

