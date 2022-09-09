It wasn’t pretty, but it turned out sweet as No. 7-ranked Pisgah used a second half rally for the second time in three weeks to turn back a gritty, young Collinsville team 40-28 Thursday night at home in Class 2A Region 7 play.
The win improved the Eagles to 3-0 for the first time since 2018, head coach Luke Pruitt’s first year. That 2018 team only won once more the rest of the season. The 2022 version is expected to be much different.
At Sam Kenimer Stadium, though, Collinsville, led by an eighth-grade quarterback, came to spoil the party. The Panthers controlled time of possession, running 70 offensive plays to Pisgah’s 53.
“Collinsville had a good game plan,” said Pruitt.
The Eagles fought through costly turnovers and penalties battling back, behind its offensive firepower, to pull out the win, improving to 2-0 in Region 7 play.
“This was good for us,” said Pruitt. “We had to overcome adversity, and the guys responded.”
Quarterback Mason Holcomb threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Jakob Kirby seven times for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
Pisgah (3-0, 2-0) started strong, scoring on the opening possession after Holcomb connected with Kirby for a 53-yard touchdown. PAT failed, but the Eagles were on top 6-0.
After forcing a quick punt, the Eagles looked to put the game away early. However, Collinsville’s Austin Morgan intercepted a Holcomb pass, and the game seemingly changed from that point.
A couple of possessions later, Collinsville recovered a fumble and cashed it in from 28 yards. Eighth-grade quarterback Mason McAteer threw to eighth-grader Kyler Beene for 12 yards, then connected with eighth-grader Gavin Long for a 16-yard score to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead with 7:44 left in the first half.
Collinsville took the lead two minutes later when Keaton DeBoard broke loose on a 63-yard touchdown run, making it 14-6.
Pisgah struck back quickly to regain the lead at halftime. Sophomore Legion McCrary scored on a 37-yard run to cut the lead to 14-12 with 4:26 left in the half.
After forcing a punt, Pisgah took the halftime lead, driving 78 yards. McCrary started the drive with a 22-yard run, and then capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run. Holcomb’s two-point run gave Pisgah a 20-14 halftime lead.
The Panthers came back in the third quarter, driving 59 yards in 13 plays. McAteer capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Fernando Padilla to make it 21-20.
Collinsville (2-1, 1-1) added to the lead after recovering a Pisgah fumble. DeBoard capped a short drive with a 5-yard run to make it 28-20 with 5:06 left in the third quarter.
Pisgah answered quickly when Fox Tinker scored on a 92-yard kick return. The two-point conversion failed, leaving Collinsville ahead 28-26 with 4:51 left in quarter.
Holcomb and the offense took over the game in the fourth quarter. The Eagles grabbed the lead after an 86-yard drive. Holcomb capped it with a 19-yard scoring strike to sophomore Luke Gilbert. Holcomb passed to Grant Smith for two points, giving Pisgah a 34-28 lead.
Pisgah put the game away after holding Collinsville on downs. Holcomb completed a 47-yard pass to Kirby followed by an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kirby, making it 40-28.
Kirby sealed the win with an interception.
“We were able to pull it out,” said Pruitt. “It was a good win, but we’ve got to get better.”
In addition to Holcomb, who finished 14-of-21 passing, and Kirby, McCrary had 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Gilbert had six receptions for 64 yards.
Pisgah, who will look to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2003 next week when they visit Ider, gained 463 total yards, including 168 rushing, on 53 plays.
DeBoard ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries for Collinsville. McAteer completed 14 of 31 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Beene had eight receptions for 61 yards. The Panthers gained 323 total yards, including 207 rushing, on 70 plays.
